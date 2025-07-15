Naomi's former tag team partner to return to WWE after 1156 days and challenge her? Exploring the possibility

Naomi pulled off one of the most shocking Money in the Bank cash-ins in recent memory at WWE Evolution to become the new Women's World Champion. This unhinged persona has worked wonders for the 37-year-old, as she is back on top of the mountain. However, by doing so, she has made herself a target for top competitors, who would be coming after her in search of gold.

While former champions IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley have already made their claims to the title, another major superstar, someone who knows Naomi all too well, could make her return after 1156 days and challenge her real-life friend for the Women's World Championship. We are talking about the five-time WWE Women's Champion, Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné. The speculations surrounding this potential match arose after The CEO's recent post on X.

It would certainly be poetic, as the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions infamously walked out of the Stamford-based promotion during the May 16, 2022, episode of RAW due to creative differences with the Vince McMahon-led management. While Moné eventually signed with the Tony Khan-led AEW, Naomi returned to the global juggernaut at the 2024 Royal Rumble after a brief stint in TNA.

The 37-year-old won her first singles title in WWE after over seven years this past weekend. She last captured the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 33 in a Six-Pack challenge and held it for 140 days before dropping it to Natalya at SummerSlam 2017. The Glow is reportedly well-liked among her peers backstage. Hence, social media was flooded with people across the industry sending their congratulations to the new champion.

Out of all the messages, one that caught the attention of fans was from AEW star Mercedes Moné. She took to X to send out the following message to the 37-year-old:

This sparked a discourse among fans about Mercedes Moné potentially returning to WWE to challenge Naomi for the Women's World Championship. With The Glow now on top, it would be the perfect time for the former Sasha Banks to make her return to the global juggernaut and start a rivalry with her former tag team partner.

If she does, she would be strictly advised to proceed with caution, as Naomi is currently at the top of her game. While it could be an exciting feud, it is highly unlikely to happen, as Moné is thriving in AEW right now.

Naomi's opponents for WWE SummerSlam 2025 were confirmed on RAW

Naomi opened this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, celebrating her shocking cash-in the night before at Evolution. She was interrupted by an irate Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, who put the new champion on notice. The Glow's iconic moment came at the expense of SKY and Ripley, who had a spectacular bout at the all-women's PLE before the 37-year-old cashed in her MITB contract and walked out of Atlanta with the title.

Last night, as the three stars argued in the ring, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce came out and announced that The Glow would defend her WWE Women's World Championship against Ripley and SKY in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam 2025.

Will The Glow retain her gold at The Biggest Party of The Summer? Only time will tell!

