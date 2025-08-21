Naomi's pregnancy to force top WWE Superstar into turning heel? Chances explored

Naomi became the WWE Women's World Champion by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on IYO SKY during the latter's match against Rhea Ripley in the main event of Evolution 2025. She successfully defended her title against SKY and Ripley in a rematch at SummerSlam. However, The Glow announced on this week's RAW that she was pregnant and relinquished the gold.

The real-life Bloodline member was initially scheduled to defend the Women's World Title against The Genius of the Sky last week. However, the match was canceled by WWE before the show, as Naomi wasn't medically cleared to compete. In a shocking twist, The Glow's absence could force WWE to book Jade Cargill to turn heel.

On this week's edition of the Monday night show, Adam Pearce and Naomi were featured in an in-ring segment. As part of her promo, The Glow announced that she and Jimmy Uso were expecting a baby. Hence, she had to relinquish the gold, ending her reign after 36 days. Given this situation, Jade Cargill might turn heel and move to RAW to replace her former rival.

Cargill is currently a top babyface on the SmackDown roster. She won the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament and faced Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam for the WWE Women's Championship. Sadly for the former TBS Champion, she was unable to win the gold from Tiffany.

In recent weeks, there have been speculations about Big Jade's potential heel turn on SmackDown. However, Triple H might book her to turn heel on RAW instead. The Glow was the red brand's top heel before she went on hiatus. Hence, her absence has created a huge void in the red brand's women's division.

Cargill could be the perfect replacement for Naomi on RAW because of her impressive presentation and physical stature. If this happens, the creative team could book the 33-year-old to win the Women's World Championship and become the brand's top heel. That said, the abovementioned angle is speculative.

Why WWE star Jade Cargill potentially winning the Women's World Championship as a heel could be a great decision

Many fans believe that Jade Cargill hasn't been portrayed as the dominant force that she is, especially since she is a babyface. Big Jade's tenure in AEW demonstrated that she is a natural heel. Although Cargill has made significant progress since joining WWE, the former TBS Champion has yet to reach the top of the women's division.

Given her recent run, it seems like the 33-year-old may have a tough time reaching the pinnacle of the women's division as a babyface. Hence, the creative team should move Jade Cargill to RAW as a heel and book her to win the Women's World Championship. It would be the best decision for her career, as it could cement her place in the main event scene.

That said, the abovementioned angle is hypothetical.

