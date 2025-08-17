Naomi vacating WWE Women’s World Championship and 4 other things that can happen on upcoming RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW is set to be the red brand's penultimate episode before Clash in Paris 2025. The Stamford-based promotion is already advertising Roman Reigns for the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Additionally, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and other top stars will appear on the show.In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on Monday Night RAW this week.#5. Naomi vacates the WWE Women's World Championship?Naomi is the current Women's World Champion, but she was notably absent from last week's edition of the red brand. WWE confirmed that the Glow was not medically cleared, which was the reason behind her absence.Since then, there has been no update concerning Naomi's future as the champion. So, if the 37-year-old star's injury is real and takes a prolonged time to recover, then Triple H's creative regime could be forced to pull the plug on her title reign.This may lead to Naomi vacating her Women's World Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW.#4. Asuka finally turns on IYO Sky on WWE RAWOver the past few weeks, WWE has been hinting at Asuka's heel turn. The Empress of Tomorrow was engaged in heated segments with IYO Sky and even pushed her last week on Monday Night RAW.This week's episode might feature Asuka finally turning into a villainous star and destroying the Genius of the Sky. Triple H may prefer to pull the trigger for Asuka's character switch on the show if they plan to have a match at Clash in Paris 2025 between the former Women's Champions.#3. Bayley turns heel on Lyra ValkyriaAnything WWE @AnythingWWELINKHeel Bayley or depressed Bayley #WWERawWWE aired a Bayley vignette promo on the previous episode of the red brand, concluding with a cryptic laugh. Many believe this is a sign of the Hugger's much-anticipated villainous turn on Monday Night RAW.The Stamford-based promotion can execute this heel turn when the Role Model may launch an attack on Valkyria and finally solidify her character switch. Attacking Lyra makes sense as she is a babyface star and just had a rivalry with Bayley.#2. Rey Mysterio might return to help AJ StylesAJ Styles suffered a loss against Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam, but it seems that their rivalry is not over yet. The veteran has already warned that he is not done with Dom until he wins the IC title. However, to tackle the Judgment Day's numbers game, Styles might get Rey Mysterio on his side.The Master of the 619 made his return during a Mexico City SuperShow last month, but has yet to make his television comeback. So, on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Rey might return to the show to become AJ Styles' ally against the Judgment Day.The veteran will help the Phenomenal One to beat Dominik Mysterio and overpower the RAW faction's numbers game.#1. Roman Reigns gets added to the World Heavyweight title matchWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKRoman Reigns is advertised for RAW on August 18 in Philly.At Clash in Paris 2025, WWE has already announced that Seth Rollins will defend against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. Earlier, it seemed that the OTC was the one who got added to this bout instead of the YEET Master, but it appears that the company may have different plans.On the upcoming RAW, if Roman Reigns gets engaged in a confrontation with Seth Rollins and the Vision again, it could lead to him getting added to the title bout. This will make the World title match at Clash in Paris a five-pack singles showdown.