Natalya gives 32-year-old superstar a hilarious new nickname following WWE RAW

Natalya has given a 32-year-old WWE Superstar a hilarious new nickname following this week's episode of RAW in South Carolina.

Last night's edition of WWE RAW was the final episode of the red brand before Crown Jewel this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeated JD McDonagh in a singles match and is scheduled to defend the title against Drew McIntyre at the premium live event on November 4.

Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green was also in action last night on RAW. She competed in a Trick or Street Fight against Natalya and wound up stealing a win after Piper Niven got involved in the match. Nikki Cross also made a shocking cameo and frightened Green, which led to her having a pumpkin stuck on her head for a moment.

Natalya took to her X account following RAW and gave Chelsea Green a new nickname. She joked that Green was now a member of the Spice Girls and would now be known as "Pumpkin Spice." She photoshopped Green as a part of the Spice Girls, as seen in her post below.

"Seriously loving @ImChelseaGreen as Pumpkin Spice. 🎃☕️," she posted.

Natalya sends message to WWE Universe

Natalya recently shared a heartfelt message directed toward her fans and said that she is grateful that they have been loyal to her.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the RAW star said that she sees all of the positive and negative comments about her online. She added that fans don't realize how much it makes a wrestler's day when fans support them.

"Nothing ever goes unnoticed by me. I see all the tweets; I see all the positive comments, and I see the negative comments, too. But the fans that have been loyal to me since the beginning I'm grateful for. I wouldn't say anything of it for the world, and I'm just so grateful. People that line up to see us before we get into the building, people that come to show, they bring your poster or buy your T-Shirt. They don't realize how much they just make your day," said Natalya. [5:05 - 5:31]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The 41-year-old has put together a Hall of Fame-worthy resume during her tenure as a WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see how the veteran responds to the loss to Chelsea Green last night on WWE RAW in the weeks ahead.

