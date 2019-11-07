Natalya reacts to fan throwing a bottle at her at WWE Crown Jewel

Natalya

As previously covered, a fan threw a water bottle at Natalya while she was coming down to the ring for her historic match at WWE Crown Jewel. While talking with Yahoo Sports, Natalya commented on the unfortunate incident and added that a lot worse has happened in the past than a bottle being thrown at her.

Natalya and Lacy Evans make history at Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel will always be remembered as a revolutionary event, and a major milestone for the women's division. It's no secret that WWE had been trying to have women wrestle in Saudi Arabia, but wasn't getting approval for the same from the Saudi authorities. Mere hours before Crown Jewel, WWE announced that Natalya and Lacey Evans would be squaring off inside the squared circle at the Saudi Arabia event. This was a big deal and took Twitter by storm. Following the match, fans and wrestlers alike hailed Natalya and Evans for their history-making outing.

Natalya opens up on the bottle incident at Crown Jewel

Before the match, a fan threw a bottle at Natalya as she was walking down the ramp. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Natalya opened up on the incident.

"When that water bottle was thrown, it was kind of symbolic of my life, our lives as people. I have yet to meet a person who has yet to have a struggle in their journey.

"For me, all I could think of in that moment was that ‘Oh, a bottle was thrown.’ I was going to keep going forward because forward is forward no matter what the pace is. Because of that mindset I’ve gotten to where I am today. I’ve had so much worse than bottles thrown at me."

