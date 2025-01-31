Netflix may have accidentally spoiled 8-time WWE Champion’s return at Royal Rumble this year

The 2025 Royal Rumble is fast approaching and will take place in less than 48 hours at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. WWE Creative is finalizing the match card, which will be headlined by the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches.

Most of the top names on the main roster have already declared for the Rumble. Still, a WWE legend and eight-time WWE Champion could show up at the premium live event.

Netflix has released a promo video on social media featuring The Rock, which could signify that The Final Boss will return to WWE nearly a month after his appearance at the RAW premiere on Netflix (January 6).

The Rock could turn on Roman Reigns

The Undisputed Tribal Chief is determined to win the Royal Rumble and go on to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The OTC has clarified that he wants his title back and will go after the American Nightmare.

The Final Boss could enter the Rumble and eliminate him, turning heel on Roman Reigns, opening the way for a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 41.

The 8-time WWE champion appeared to have a face turn on the RAW premiere on Netflix, and he acknowledged Reigns and handed him the Ula Fala.

The Final Boss enters the Royal Rumble and targets John Cena

The Cenation Leader has kicked off his retirement tour and will compete at Rumble for one last time. He has stated that he will win despite the tough competition.

Thus, The Rock could be a surprise entrant at the Rumble and eliminate him, paving the way for one final match between the two WWE legends at WrestleMania 41.

He wins the Royal Rumble and challenges Cody Rhodes

The Rock had made it clear that his feud with Cody Rhodes wasn't over. He appeared to make amends with the American Nightmare earlier in the month, but this could be part of his plan.

The Final Boss could enter the Rumble from No.30 as a surprise entrant and go on to win it and get a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41. And should Cody survive his Ladder Match against Kevin Owens at the Rumble, it will be The Rock vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

