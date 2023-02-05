"Never in my life" - WWE veteran shoots down claim of being associated with nWo in WCW (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently shot down Buff Bagwell's claims, saying he never had any on-screen association with nWo in WCW.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Buff Bagwell spoke about how Vince Russo went back on his promise of not appearing as a character on WCW. He mentioned that Russo began hanging out with nWo, wearing their T-shirts.

However, Vince Russo quashed Bagwell's claim while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws. He stated that he never wore a nWo shirt in his life, and neither was he associated with the stable in any shape or form.

The former WWE personality went on to challenge anyone to show him any clip of him hanging out with members of nWo during his tenure in WCW.

"Never wore a nWo shirt! Never in my life. I never owned an nW0 shirt, and was never associated with the nWo. Bro, listen, if somebody can find a clip of me wearing a nWo shirt, then I'm the biggest liar on the planet," said Vince Russo. (4:40 - 5:00)

Buff Bagwell on being offered a place in nWo by WWE legend Kevin Nash

In the same interview mentioned above, Buff Bagwell shared details about Kevin Nash approaching him backstage, offering him a place in nWo. Bagwell added that this coincided with a segment on Nitro, where Eric Bischoff gave an ultimatum to everyone on the roster to join forces with nWo or get fired from WCW.

"Kevin Nash comes into the locker room, and he's like, 'What's up, man?' I said not much. And he goes, 'You want to be a part of nWo?' I was like, 'Are you kidding? Absolutely!' And that was the same night, we were in Maryland. That was the night when Bischoff went to the ring, and he gave everybody 30 days to join the nWo or they're fired," said Buff Bagwell.

Bagwell had a long and fruitful tenure with WCW, where he worked from 1991 to 2001, which is when WWE acquired the company.

