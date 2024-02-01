New Bloodline to be formed by kicking out Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso after major betrayal? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns may end up getting kicked out of The Bloodline along with Jimmy Uso, with the faction being reborn as The New Bloodline.

Reigns started off The Bloodline after recruiting Paul Heyman. It started with only him and Jey Uso, and slowly, others started to join, with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa being added to the ranks. There was even a time when Sami Zayn was a part of the faction.

Now, though, Jey Uso has left, and Sami Zayn is no longer there. The faction has come down to Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. With Reigns looking to maintain his dominance, he might be overlooking a coup that could take place any time in the Bloodline. Solo Sikoa would be the one at the center.

Expand Tweet

Since arriving on the main roster, Sikoa has carried with him an air of menace throughout his run so far. Although he's lost a few matches, there's no doubt that he can pose a threat to anyone on the roster.

However, as long as Roman Reigns exists and leads the Bloodline, Sikoa is always going to come second, and he's well aware of that. For the most part, he serves as Reigns' henchman rather than a star in his own right.

With Paul Heyman's help, Sikoa may decide to overthrow The Tribal Chief. Heyman has always had a penchant for finding the next big star, and along with Solo Sikoa, the special counsel may decide to found a new Bloodline.

There's certainly no lack of other Anoa'i family members to take up Reigns and Jimmy Uso's place on the roster. Jacob and Zilla Fatu could easily join WWE and form a New Bloodline with Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa needs to prove himself after dethroning Roman Reigns

Reigns is distracted by every challenger who comes his way at this time. It's the best time for Sikoa to take advantage and kick him out of The Bloodline to form his own faction.

Expand Tweet

The star has the ability in the ring, and with Paul Heyman as his mouthpiece, he could achieve any number of wonders as a star if pushed.

However, for the time being, it remains to be seen what sort of push he gets and whether WWE allows him to prove himself to fans by dethroning Roman Reigns.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here