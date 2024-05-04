New Bloodline member debuts, Uncle Howdy return & more - 5 last-minute predictions for Backlash France

WWE Backlash France is just a few hours away, and fans are buzzing with excitement, especially after witnessing the electric atmosphere created by the French crowd on the recent episode of SmackDown.

The premium live event promises to deliver high-profile matches and potential surprises that could leave fans on the edge of their seats. In this article, we will delve into some last-minute predictions for Backlash France.

#5. Jacob Fatu might debut to destroy Kevin Owens and Randy Orton

One potential surprise awaiting fans at Backlash PLE could be the debut of Jacob Fatu in WWE. The former MLW Champion has already signed with the company but is yet to make his official debut. Paul Heyman's warning to Randy Orton and Kevin Owens hints at something destructive awaiting them during their match against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

It's possible that just when The Viper and The Prizefighter are on the brink of victory, Jacob Fatu makes his debut and dismantles both stars. This would be an impactful way to introduce Jacob as the newest member of Solo's Bloodline, showcasing his dominance right from the start.

#4. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair could be crowned as the new Champion

Jade Cargill will receive her first-ever title shot in WWE at Backlash France when she teams up with Bianca Belair to take on The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Titles. However, it's highly likely that the powerful duo will dethrone Asuka and Kairi Sane to become the new champs.

This title change would also help WWE generate significant buzz in the women's tag team division.

#3. Uncle Howdy might make his debut with Wyatt 6 at Backlash France

One major speculation among fans for Backlash France is the potential arrival of Uncle Howdy along with his Wyatt 6 faction. Howdy could make his presence felt either during the show or in a manner similar to the impactful return of the late Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules 2022.

In addition, with Bo Dallas's potential involvement in the same, it's safe to assume that he could be revealed as the person behind Uncle Howdy's mask.

As for the Wyatt 6 faction, it might include names like Alexa Bliss and Erick Rowan, who could appear alongside him at the Backlash PLE.

#2. A massive tease of Judgment Day betrayal might be awaiting fans

At Backlash tonight, Damian Priest will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. Throughout the buildup of this feud, The Archer of Infamy has vehemently asserted that he doesn't need The Judgment Day to defeat The Yeet Master.

So, it's possible that as Jey attempts to shock the world and become the new champion, the villainous faction may intervene to thwart the Samoan star's efforts. Despite Priest ultimately retaining his title, this interference could leave the World Heavyweight Champion frustrated, reaffirming his belief that he doesn't need The Judgment Day to overcome Jey.

#1. Cody Rhodes might reign supreme at Backlash France

One of the last-minute predictions for Backlash will indeed involve Cody Rhodes retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles. Despite the impactful segment on SmackDown, it's unlikely that Rhodes will lose the title in his first title defense at a premium live event.

Therefore, fans can expect Rhodes to emerge victorious and remain the Undisputed WWE Champion at Backlash France.