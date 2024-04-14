New Bloodline member, Roman Reigns turns face & more- 3 bold predictions for The Bloodline saga after WWE SmackDown 

Following his defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns is reportedly on a hiatus. However, a lot has happened in just one week of his absence.

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Solo Sikoa step up to seemingly claim Roman Reigns' throne. The Enforcer of The Bloodline, along with the debuting Tama Tonga, laid waste to Jimmy Uso, ostensibly kicking him out of the faction. Given how things unfolded, fans are excited to see what happens next in the saga.

On that note, here are three bold predictions for The Bloodline program after WWE SmackDown.

#3. Jacob Fatu is introduced as the new Bloodline member

Solo Sikoa has seemingly usurped Roman Reigns as the new Tribal Chief of The Bloodline in the latter's absence. The Enforcer added Tama Tonga, WWE legend Haku's son, under his wing on WWE SmackDown this week.

Solo could further strengthen his faction by adding another real-life Bloodline member, Jacob Fatu under his tutelage. Son of Sam Fatu, Jacob recently signed with WWE and can be introduced as the new member of The Bloodline in the coming days.

#2. The Usos reunite

As mentioned earlier, Jimmy Uso was brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga on Friday. This has seemingly marked the end of Jimmy Uso's stint in The Bloodline.

However, this could act as a catalyst in reuniting The Usos. Given how things unfolded, Jimmy could seek help of his younger brother, Jey Uso, in order to exact revenge on Solo Sikoa.

The creative team could reunite the twin brothers to lay down the breadcrumbs for a massive tag match between The Usos and Solo & Tama Tonga.

#1. Roman Reigns returns as a babyface

Roman Reigns is reportedly not set to return until the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024. While he has been portraying a heel character masterfully for the last 4 years or so, The Head of the Table could return as a babyface.

The company could have the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa go on a rampage in Roman's absence, only for the original Tribal Chief to return and stop him in his tracks. The former Big Dog could defeat Solo to claim his rightful throne following his comeback.

