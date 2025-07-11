New champions to be crowned, Uncle Howdy to cause chaos? - 4 finishes for The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be airing later tonight and the show is set to be a big one. This is the final edition of the blue brand ahead of a truly stacked weekend for World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

On Saturday, the sports entertainment juggernaut will host both NXT Great American Bash and Saturday Night's Main Event. Then the all-women's Premium Live Event Evolution will be taking place on Sunday night.

However, before all of this weekend's events go down, there is a major championship match taking place tonight. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, collectively known as The Street Profits, will put their titles on the line against Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks.

Ad

Trending

How will this major tag team title match go? There are numerous ways this blockbuster clash could end. This article will tackle four potential conclusions for the championship bout scheduled for SmackDown.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

#4. The Street Profits could retain the WWE Tag Team Titles via pinfall

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Street Profits are one of the most successful tag teams of this generation. The two weren't always a pair, but they began to build chemistry on NXT. While there, they held both the NXT Tag Team Titles and the Evolve Tag Team Titles.

Later on, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins moved to the main roster. Not only are they the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, but the pair has also held both the RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in the past. Very few teams can match their success across the board.

Ad

Their success could continue on SmackDown tonight. If the duo hit their finish, or if Montez nails a larger-than-life Frog Splash onto Dexter Lumis, it could be lights out for The Wyatt Sicks and their hope of winning the tag belts.

#3. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis could win cleanly

The Wyatt Sicks is one of the most imposing, creepy, and dangerous factions in WWE history. The group is led by Uncle Howdy, but it is Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis who appear to be on a roll as of late.

Ad

The duo of former NXT stars have been on a rampage in WWE SmackDown's tag team division. While Erick Rowan and Nikki Cross join Howdy ringside, it is Lumis and Gacy that destroy the competition in the ring. They have proven to be quite effective at doing exactly that, too.

The Street Profits could end up becoming the next victims of Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis come Friday Night SmackDown tonight. For example, Gacy could nail Angelo Dawkins with his rebound lariat. This would then allow Dexter to soar from the top rope. From there, Dexter could pin Angelo and win the pair tag team gold as clean as it gets.

Ad

#2. Uncle Howdy could help The Wyatt Sicks win the gold

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is a chance that the finish isn't as clean as that, however. The Wyatt Sicks are beloved babyfaces. Fans love the haunting stars. Still, that doesn't mean they necessarily play by the rules, nor do they fight fair.

The Wyatt Sicks routinely jump stars. In fact, in their memorable WWE debut, the group assaulted staff and wrestlers, including Chad Gable, whom they hadn't even crossed paths with. They aren't afraid to cheat or go beyond the confines of the legalities of a match.

Ad

As a result of that, Uncle Howdy could interfere in the match to help The Wyatt Sicks win. For example, Erick Rowan or Nikki Cross could cause a distraction. Howdy could then nail the Sister Abigail and allow Joe Gacy to pick up a quick pinfall.

#1. The SmackDown tag team division could help The Street Profits

Expand Tweet

Ad

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown tag team division is on fire. In fact, it is stacked with the best teams in the industry. In addition to the two duos in this bout, DIY, Pretty Deadly, Los Garza, Motor City Machine Guns, and the incredible Fraxiom are all part of the division. Rey Fenix and Andrade are also now involved.

While many of these teams don't like each other, and especially dislike The Street Profits, there is little doubt that The Wyatt Sicks is the common enemy. They're also a major threat.

These teams likely don't want The Wyatt Sicks winning the WWE Tag Team Titles and may interfere to stop that from happening. DIY and Candice LeRae could deal with Erick Rowan while Motor City Machine Guns and Fraxiom take out Uncle Howdy. This could then allow Los Garza to interfere and help The Street Profits pin Gacy or Lumis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE