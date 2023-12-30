New championship to be introduced, Jade Cargill's first feud? - 4 directions in WWE for Becky Lynch in 2024

WWE has a lot of talented superstars. The women's division, in particular, is absolutely loaded with high-quality performers who can deliver every time they step into a ring or pick up a microphone.

Arguably, the best female superstar in the company, both now and potentially of all time, is Becky Lynch. The Man has been with World Wrestling Entertainment for around a decade now and has had a career other men and women could only dream of.

At one point, Becky was the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion ever. She was the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion. Lynch has also held tag team gold, the NXT Women's Championship, and even headlined WrestleMania.

The Man has done almost everything there is to do in pro wrestling, but there's still a lot of intrigue regarding her 2024. This article will take a look at a handful of exciting directions Big Time Becks' career could take over the next 12 months, including a dream rivalry and a move to another brand.

Below are four directions in WWE for Becky Lynch in 2024.

#4. Becky Lynch could feud with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley on RAW

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's most impressive and imposing athletes. She is bigger and stronger than almost any other female superstar across RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT. In fact, Ripley even intimidates many male superstars.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day is the current Women's World Champion. She won the title back when it was called the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania from Charlotte Flair. Rhea has managed to defeat everybody who has challenged her since.

One person who is yet to challenge The Ripper is Becky Lynch. The pair has had a few notable staredowns; however, they are teasing a big-time match in the future. Becky's 2024 could see her in a major long-term feud with one of WWE's best superstars, Rhea Ripley.

#3. She could move to SmackDown

WWE consists of three main brands. There's the RAW brand, which Becky Lynch is currently part of. There's also NXT, where Lynch competed in the beginning of her time with the company and for a brief period earlier this year. Lastly, there is Friday Night SmackDown.

The blue brand has a wealth of talented female performers. Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Michin, and Zelina Vega are all tremendously popular. Meanwhile, Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and The Unholy Union have spent time on the WWE brand as villains.

While Lynch is no stranger to many of those women, there are some she has never faced or rarely battled. The Man could move to SmackDown in 2024 to feud with the likes of IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Zelina Vega, Dakota Kai, Shotzi, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and Michin. The feuds could be extremely fresh and entertaining.

#2. The Man could be the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion

Becky Lynch on NXT

As noted, Becky Lynch has done almost all there is to do in terms of championships. She's held both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Earlier this year, Becky even won the NXT Women's Championship.

Interestingly, The Man defended the prized title on both Monday Night RAW and NXT. In doing so, Becky gave the opportunity to a lot of up-and-coming or less-established stars to showcase their skills on a bigger stage. In many ways, the NXT Women's Championship on RAW felt like a dry run for a mid-card title.

WWE could introduce the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the red brand in 2024. If they do, Becky could be the first person to hold it. She could then go on to feud with the likes of Nikki Cross, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and other underrated and underutilized performers.

#1. Jade Cargill to debut in WWE by feuding with Becky Lynch

WWE has signed several high-profile performers away from All Elite Wrestling in recent years. The likes of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were major players in AEW and are now on Monday Night RAW, for example. Meanwhile, a top prospect recently joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Jade Cargill made the jump from AEW to WWE earlier this year. The former TBS Champion was signed to much fanfare and had a few interactions on television, but she's yet to properly debut. Instead, she's preparing herself and biding her time.

There's a chance that Jade will debut via a dream feud with Becky Lynch. There's nobody better to compete against than The Man, both for her star power and for her talent. Cargill could instantly become a mega star in the company if she works with Big Time Becks in 2024.