New faction to form after teased heel turn, former champion to be betrayed? - 4 directions for Candice LeRae following WWE RAW outburst

WWE has the best women's division in all of professional wrestling. The biggest stars of women's wrestling happen to be in the Stamford-based company, including Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Asuka, among others. Not only that, but the Stamford-based company has a robust number of female performers. Some are massively over, while others are still working their way up.

One experienced veteran who is still trying to find her footing in the company is the talented Candice LeRae. While LeRae is a fantastic wrestler, she has struggled since returning to the Stamford-based promotion in the latter half of 2022. Part of this was due to Vince McMahon's comeback, which led to many talents disappearing from television.

Regardless, she has had a rough time, and Candice is clearly aware of it. During the most recent episode of RAW, LeRae indicated that things were not going well and changes required to be made.

She even mentioned needing to win by any means possible and snapped at Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri. The outburst could mean something is changing for her moving forward. This article will look at what direction her career could take moving forward with a new change in attitude.

Below are four directions for Candice LeRae following the WWE RAW outburst.

#4. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell could turn heel in WWE

Expand Tweet

It is not yet clear what will happen with Candice LeRae's newfound attitude, but one person who does not seem to appreciate the outburst is Indi Hartwell.

Indi is clearly confused by Candice lashing out, but LeRae seemed to appreciate Natalya encouraging Tegan Nox to show more of a mean streak. While it may take some prodding, there is a chance Candice could soon get Indi to follow the same path.

This could mean that the tag team partners could end up turning heel in WWE. Indi and Candice could beat up Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Maxxine Dupri, Ivy Nile, and any other babyfaces they deem as being on their path toward climbing the ladder of success.

#3. Candice LeRae could betray Indi Hartwell and go solo

Indi Hartwell on RAW

As noted, Indi Hartwell did not seem to love Candice's behavior on WWE RAW exactly. After LeRae insulted Maxxine Dupri and stormed out of the locker room, Indi went on to apologize for Candice's behavior to both Maxxine and Ivy Nile.

Candice LeRae may not feel the apology is needed. In fact, she may start to believe that the duo's consistent losses are the fault of Indi's alone. If Hartwell does not get the mean streak Natalya alluded to Tegan Nox needing, perhaps Candice will decide to split the tag team up.

Instead of waiting for Indi to follow a similar path in WWE, Candice could betray her partner and leave Hartwell laid out. From there, Candice could try her hand as a singles competitor and a heel on the Monday Night RAW program.

#2. She could remain a babyface but with an edge

Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae is certainly showing signs of entertaining a heel turn. The way she snapped at Maxxine Dupri on WWE RAW seemed unnecessary. She is also quite frustrated with recent losses. Still, a face turn is not guaranteed.

There is a chance this entire outburst was less about taking a villainous path but instead feeling the desperate need to succeed in WWE. With the losses piling up, a change has to be made, even if it is not turning heel.

As a result, a face turn may not actually be happening. Instead, Candice could just be going down the path of becoming edgier. Instead of being a happy-go-lucky and plucky babyface, she could be feisty and more willing to go to the extreme to succeed. Liv Morgan went through a similar change, and it worked well for her.

#1. Candice could form a new version of The Way with other female performers

Expand Tweet

The Way was a popular WWE faction on NXT. Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Dexter Lumis, and Austin Theory were all part of the group. While there have been teases of the stable reuniting on RAW, it has not actually happened.

This new frustration and attitude that Candice is expressing could lead to The Way returning, but not in the way fans would expect. She could make a new version of The Way featuring exclusively female stars in an effort to become RAW's version of Damage CTRL.

Indi would obviously be the first person Candice would want for the group. She could also recruit Tegan Nox, given her frustrations with Natalya. If the group really wanted to dominate, they could then bring in Nikki Cross or Xia Li to be a physical scrapper who can defend the members against any threat.

What do you want to see Candice LeRae do in WWE? Sound off!

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE