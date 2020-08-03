New match announced for AEW Dynamite this week

AEW has announced another match for what is already a loaded episode of AEW Dynamite this week.

AEW wrestler Santana took to social media to share a graphic announcing that The Inner Circle's Santana & Ortiz will take on The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) on the August 5, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Over the last couple of weeks there have been numerous combinations of The Inner Circle members facing off against The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. This stems from the ongoing feud between Chris Jericho, the leader of The Inner Circle, and Orange Cassidy in AEW.

Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy during Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest, however it has been announced that we will see a rematch between Chris Jericho and Cassidy on the August 15, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite.

But, before the two AEW wrestlers compete once again, both men will face off in an "AEW Super Wednesday 2020 debate" this coming week on Dynamite. It has also been announced that there will be a special guest moderator for the event. However, there have been spoilers leaked about the identity of this special guest moderator.

AEW World Championship match

In addition to the Santana & Ortiz vs The Best Friends tag team match and the Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy debate, there will also be an AEW World Championship match this week on AEW Dynamite.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend the World Championship against Darby Allin, one week after the pair were tag team partners.

The AEW World Championship is on the line as the challenger Darby Allin steps-up to the champion Jon Moxley!



Watch AEW Dynamite every Wednesday night on TNT 8e/7c.

Last week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin defeated Taz's team of clients "Absolute" Ricky Starks and the FTW Champion Brian Cage. However, once the match was over, Darby Allin set his eyes on Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship. It was then announced by Tony Schiavone that Tony Khan had booked the World Championship match between Moxley and Allin for next week's Dynamite.

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin have faced off before in AEW. On the November 20, 2019 edition of Dynamite, Moxley would defeat Allin with an avalanche paradigm shift from the second rope for the victory.

However, will their second clash inside of an AEW ring go the same way this week on Dynamite? Could we have a new AEW World Champion in Darby Allin?