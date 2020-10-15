New NXT Women's Championship No. 1 contender confirmed

Prior to tonight's episode of NXT, it was announced that Shotzi Blackheart and Candice LeRae would square off. The winner would receive the opportunity to face NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai in a title match at the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc event.

NXT General Manager William Regal granted the big opportunity to LeRae and Blackheart, since they were the final two Superstars in last month's No. 1 contender Women's Battle Royal match.

Candice LeRae outsmarted Blackheart in the Battle Royal match and earned the opportunity to challenge Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver 31. However, despite a valiant performance and some underhanded attempts from her husband Johnny Gargano, LeRae could not dethrone Shirai.

But tonight, fortune favored The Poison Pixie as she was able to come out with a win, thanks to some help from Indi Hartwell. She will now get another opportunity at Shirai's NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc.

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai II at NXT Halloween Havoc

The match between Shotzi Blackheart and Candice LeRae took a turn when Indi Hartwell arrived as a Godsend for LeRae at the most opportune moment. When Blackheart went to the top rope looking to finish off LeRae, the latter rolled out of the ring.

Hartwell appeared behind the plexiglass barrier and handed over a pair of brass knuckles to LeRae, who used them to their full advantage by knocking out Blackheart while the ref's back was turned and pinning her for the win.

No one knows why Hartwell helped LeRae, but Candice Wrestling does not seem to mind as she now has a second chance to dethrone Io Shirai.