New Sister Abigail to debut in WWE to cost Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania? Exploring the potential

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are set to defend their Women's Tag Team titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. This match was announced on the recent SmackDown when The Role Model and the current Women's Intercontinental Champion won a Gauntlet Match.

Meanwhile, as WrestleMania promises surprises and unexpected turns, fans might witness Alexa Bliss debuting as the new Sister Abigail to cost Liv and Raquel at the Showcase of the Immortals. As of now, The Goddess is not booked to be part of the 'Mania card.

One of the ways WWE can incorporate Alexa Bliss at 'Mania could be by making her debut as the new Sister Abigail and eventually attack the Women's Tag Team Champions. This scenario could unfold when the Judgment Day members may retain their titles. After the match, Bliss could emerge and take out both of them.

WWE has already planted considerable hints for The Goddess' incorporation into The Wyatt Sicks storyline. Also, Nikki Cross and Alexa are former Women's Tag Team Champions. If Bliss attacks Liv and Raquel at the Grandest Stage of Them All, it could eventually lead to a Women's Tag Team title feud between The Wyatt Sicks and The Judgment Day.

Earlier, there were also reports about WWE planning to have a major angle between Alexa and The Wyatt Sicks at WrestleMania 41, which fuels the above speculative scenario.

Why are Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks still not booked for WWE WrestleMania 41?

The last time Alexa Bliss competed in the squared circle was at Elimination Chamber 2025. Since their shift to the blue brand, The Wyatt Sicks are still yet to make their debut. A few days ago, Alexa Bliss hinted at her comeback ahead of WrestleMania.

However, as per recent reports, Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks are not expected to be part of the 'Mania card. According to the sources, Bliss was taken off TV for creative reasons, and now the creative is in place for the Showcase of the Immortals.

This possibly means that Bliss is anticipated to make her return post-WrestleMania with The Wyatt Sicks.

However, it doesn't rule out the possibility of Alexa Bliss & The Wyatt Sicks making a surprise appearance at the Showcase of the Immortals, as WrestleMania is all about shockers and last-minute changes.

