New SmackDown stable, long-awaited babyface turn - 4 possible finishes to Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Kevin Owens outlasted Santos Escobar in the final of the United States Championship Tournament to book a title match against the current United States Champion, Logan Paul, at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. After the Latino World Order took out Escobar's new running buddies Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, The Prizefighter managed to put away Campeon de Chocolate with Paul on commentary.

The Maverick then stepped into the ring to deliver some verbal jabs to his challenger, receiving a knock-out punch for his troubles. With the first shot now fired, fans are eager to see how the short feud unfolds, culminating at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Will Logan Paul survive the former Universal Champion, or will Owens claim his first singles title in almost 7 years?

Here are four possible finishes for Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

#4. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory align themselves with Logan Paul to help him retain the United States Championship

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have recently formed a light partnership with Logan Paul. The duo have shared segments with the Maverick primarily in opposition to Kevin Owens but are yet to officially be recognized as a stable. Meanwhile, Paul has consistently complimented them, especially Theory, in interviews, suggesting that the Stamford-based company might be considering turning them into a stable.

The United States Championship match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 seems like the perfect stage to officially pull the trigger on this potential faction. It would be a good way to continue Waller and Theory's progress into future main event stars and would help keep Paul relevant in his absence as The Bloodline does for Roman Reigns. Additionally, it would generate great heel heat and set up a babyface turn down the road.

#3. Austin Theory makes a stunning babyface turn at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Speaking of babyface turns, one such character switch that fans are eager to see is Austin Theory's. The two-time United States Champion had a tumultuous time after being handpicked as Vince McMahon's protege, having a disastrous Money in the Bank cash-in followed by a solid but over-scrutinized United States Title run.

He has found some of his footing partnering with Grayson Waller as an obnoxious heel duo, but many in the WWE Universe feel he would be better as a babyface. It will probably come down the road once he inevitably clashes heads with Waller or Logan Paul, but what if Triple H pulls off a swerve and does it at Royal Rumble 2024?

Theory costing Paul his match would be a good way to freshen up his character while protecting the Maverick in defeat. Fans would definitely be happy about it.

#2. Logan Paul defeats Kevin Owens cleanly at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The United States Title match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be Logan Paul's first title defense since dethroning Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. The Maverick has barely represented the championship on SmackDown but has instead used his mainstream notoriety to give it widespread exposure. Despite his part-time status, it is highly doubtful that Paul will lose the United States Championship to his first challenger.

What if the social media megastar defeats The Prizefighter cleanly, proving that his win in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was not a fluke? It would solidify him in the pantheon of the United States Champions and go a long way in dispelling the notion that a celebrity can only be a transitional or token champion.

#1. Kevin Owens dethrones Logan Paul to become a 4-time WWE United States Champion

Kevin Owens is a Grand Slam Champion in WWE but has not held singles gold in almost 7 years. The Prizefighter is one of the most beloved performers in the Stamford-based company and is on one of the hottest stretches of his career. He has main-evented back-to-back WrestleMania matches, bringing Stone Cold Steve Austin out of a 19-year retirement before making history with Sami Zayn against The Usos.

Would anyone bet against him walking into WrestleMania 40 with another title around his waist? He is, after all, The Prizefighter, a man whose primary objective is to collect championships. Thus, there is a very distinct possibility of the popular babyface dethroning Logan Paul at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 and becoming a four-time United States Champion.

Do you think Kevin Owens will dethrone Logan Paul at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below!

