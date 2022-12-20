New stable set to form featuring main roster and NXT stars, new championship title - 5 possible directions for WWE's Charlotte Flair in 2023

WWE has a lot of eyeballs on it headed into 2023. The company took a dramatic shift in 2022 when Vince McMahon faced several accusations and scandals, ultimately leading to his retirement as Chairman. Vince leaving the promotion led to promotions for Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H.

Fans mostly agree that World Wrestling Entertainment is much better in the hands of The Game, but one star is yet to experience the company under Triple H's direction. Of course, that star is The Queen herself, Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair is one of the greatest stars in WWE history. She has won over a dozen championships in her career, but she hasn't been in action since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship in the spring.

While the former RAW Women's Champion hasn't been in action for over half a year, her return is likely to come sooner rather than later. With 2023 rapidly approaching, what might she do throughout the year? What major steps will her incredible career take?

Below are five possible directions for WWE's Charlotte Flair in 2023.

#5. Charlotte Flair could move to Monday Night RAW

Many of the stars on Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW has an absolutely stacked women's division. The roster includes Becky Lynch, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim, among others. Simply put, the roster is incredible.

With such a stacked roster, it could be argued that the brand doesn't need much more top-level talent. Still, there's a strong chance that The Queen could move on over to WWE RAW in 2023.

If Charlotte does move to RAW upon returning to WWE programming, there's a wealth of rivalries waiting for her. By feuding with them, she could help elevate Candice LeRae and Mia Yim to a new level.

#4. She could win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania 39

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has done it all in WWE. She's won numerous titles, both as a singles star and in the tag team ranks. Flair has headlined Premium Live Events and even WrestleMania itself.

Still, The Queen will likely want to continue ruling World Wrestling Entertainment upon her return. The best opportunity for her to sit atop the throne is to win a major title. The Royal Rumble is the quickest way to guarantee a title opportunity and a major match at WrestleMania.

Charlotte Flair may return to WWE programming by winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match. From there, she could headline WrestleMania against either Bianca Belair or Ronda Rousey. Given her past success, it certainly feels likely.

#3. Flair could be a babyface in 2023

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has spent the majority of her career as a heel. The reason is pretty simple, she's very good at it. The Queen has a level of smug entitlement that very few can manage to match.

She's also extremely successful, which ultimately turns fans against her. The WWE Universe often rebels against stars who are constantly the champion and regularly the focal point of programming. Flair, understandably, gets rejected by much of the fanbase.

When the former SmackDown Women's Champion returns to action, she could return as a babyface. Ronda Rousey is the face of the blue brand, and if Flair challenges her for the gold, fans will likely choose The Queen over The Baddest Woman On The Planet. A babyface Flair could also feud with Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Damage CTRL.

#2. WWE could introduce a new title that Charlotte can hold

The main roster currently has three champions dedicated to female athletes across two rosters. The RAW Women's Champion represents Monday Night RAW, and the SmackDown Women's Championship is kept on the blue brand. The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles float between both shows.

With the women's division on both brands growing fairly rapidly, some believe the current set of championships isn't enough. The men's roster has mid-card titles in addition to their world championships, but the women do not. Many believe a Women's Intercontinental Championship or a Women's United States Championship should be introduced.

If a new title is introduced, Charlotte Flair could be the inaugural champion. The Queen holding the title will further her already impressive legacy, but it will also give immediate credibility to the new belt. If a new title is introduced in 2023, Charlotte Flair could be the first champion.

#1. The Queen could create a faction featuring NXT stars

As noted, Charlotte Flair hasn't wrestled in months. During her time away, The Queen married Andrade El Idolo. Beyond that, not much is known about her absence. Still, fans are buzzing about a potential return.

While Flair has been out of action for quite some time, she has been seen training. Interestingly, she wasn't spotted alone. The Queen trained alongside former NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark.

Given stables' prevalence in modern-day WWE, Flair may return with some friends just as Bayley did at SummerSlam. If Zoey and Alba are already training with Flair, the trio working together on television makes sense.

Charlotte's star power and notoriety could help both stars become instantly credible on the main roster, just as Bayley lent her star power to help Dakota Kai and IYO SKY become instant stars. Could both factions clash? Could they dominate separate brands? Only time will tell.

