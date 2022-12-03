Charlotte Flair spotted training with two WWE Superstars, seemingly teases a huge return

Charlotte Flair has teased a potential return to WWE. She has been absent from in-ring competition since her match with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

Taking to her Instagram story, Flair posted a photo of herself training with Alba Fyre and Zoey Stark. She thanked the two ladies for helping her out inside the ring.

Check out a screengrab of Charlotte Flair training with Alba Fyre and Zoey Stark:

Fyre and Stark are currently working under the NXT brand and are busy with their respective feuds. Fyre was recently unsuccessful in capturing the NXT Women's Championship from Mandy Rose after interference from Isla Dawn.

Meanwhile, Stark betrayed her tag team partner Nikkita Lyons after the duo failed to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Ric Flair is hopeful of a feud between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

Ric Flair is hopeful of a feud between his daughter Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy stated that he would like to see Flair share the ring with the RAW Women's Champion upon her return to WWE:

"When the Queen comes back, god, I'm pushing for, I would like it to be against Bianca Belair. There are some great matches for her, too, when she comes back. When you're great, like Randy, like The Queen, the opportunities are endless. There is always someone who wants to be you or thinks they can be you, and until they are, good luck trying." [24:16 - 24:39]

Belair was recently successful in beating Flair's fellow Four Horsewoman, Bayley, in a 'Last Woman Standing Match' at Crown Jewel 2022. The EST has held the RAW Women's Championship for over 240 days.

Amid rumors of Flair possibly returning to WWE, fans have also demanded The Queen take the SmackDown Women's Championship off Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman On The Planet recently defended the title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames.

