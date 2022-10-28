New star set to debut, bizarre truck-related match type highlighted - 7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

More exciting program is set to come to both WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. Seven full-length videos will be added for fans to check out from Friday to Sunday, including a new episode of an in-ring show focused on the future of the industry, a compilation highlighting past events, indie shows, and more.

These upcoming shows come off the heels of a busy few weeks for the company, with NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 airing on Saturday and WWE's Crown Jewel event taking place just next weekend in Saudi Arabia.

In addition to upcoming programming, the content was added to both platforms throughout the week, including ten episodes of WWF Superstars from 1996, The Bump featuring The Boogeyman, RAW Talk, and more. With thousands of hours of content already available on demand, what can subscribers check out in the coming days?

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. The SmackDown LowDown will be back with a new episode

The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream this weekend on both WWE Network and Peacock. The show will be made available on the morning of Saturday, October 29th, on both platforms.

The show features Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond breaking down the events of SmackDown, often with a third panellist. In addition to recapping and analyzing the show, Megan Morant and Kayla Braxton's interviews from the arena are mixed in.

Superstars and personalities interviewed aren't typically announced until SmackDown is on the air. While there's no information on whom to expect on this week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown, last week's show is available to stream at any time.

Megan Morant interviewed Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio and Damage CTRL. You can see those interviews above.

#6. WWE Main Event & #5. SmackDown, two recent WWE programs will be added on-demand

Drew McIntyre

Two new uploads will be added on both platforms this weekend that recently aired elsewhere. Friday Night SmackDown on FOX has a thirty-day window before it can be added to the archives due to contractual obligations, while Main Event has a slightly longer than two-week delay for the same reason.

WWE Main Event from October 13th, 2022 will be added to the archives on Saturday, October 29th. The show continued with the recent theme of NXT stars competing on the program, with Cedric Alexander battling Carmelo Hayes and R-Truth taking on Von Wagner.

Friday Night SmackDown from September 30th, 2022 will be made available on Sunday, October 30th. The show featured a build towards Extreme Rules, including a six-man tag team match pitting Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Johnny Gargano against Austin Theory and The Alpha Academy. The show also saw Bayley and Shotzi clash.

#4. Insane Championship Wrestling & #3. PROGRESS Wrestling, two new indie shows will be available

PROGRESS Wrestling @ThisIs_Progress PROGRESS WRESTLING PRESENTS: THE DEADLY VIPER TOUR



Kanji Vs Millie McKenzie for the PROGRESS Women's Championship



CODENAME: SNAKE CHARMER



🎟️ PROGRESS X MDRN NMD WEEKEND DISCOUNT TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE:

Two new indie wrestling videos from Insane Championship Wrestling and PROGRESS Wrestling are scheduled to be added to the WWE Network and Peacock libraries. Both uploads will be added on Saturday, October 29th.

Insane Championship Wrestling will present the first-run airing of ICW Fight Club 239. Casino Brutale and KoE will collide on the program, and a triple threat match will take place featuring Craig Anthony, Leyton Buzzard, and Stevie James.

PROGRESS Chapter 144: The Deadly Viper Tour - Codename: Snake Charmer will be made available. The event took place on October 16th. Spike Trivet vs. Mike Bird is the main event of the evening with Eddie Dennis, Mark Andrews, Kanji, Millie McKenzie, Raven Creed, Warhorse, and Kidd Bandit all featured on the card.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Thea Hail vs. Jakara Jackson

A new episode of NXT Level Up will be added to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend, beginning on October 28th, 2022 at 10 PM EST following SmackDown on FS1.

The upcoming show, headlined by Trick Williams vs. Brooks Jensen, will stream on both platforms. It will not be available on demand for Peacock until over two weeks after initially airing due to contractual obligations.

Level Up typically features three matches from up-and-coming stars along with current NXT roster members who may be lost in the shuffle or just without a match when the event is taped.

In addition to the main event, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will take on Tank Ledger and Thea Hail will battle the debuting Jakara Jackson. Jakara has wrestled at live events, but this is her official televised and recorded in-ring debut.

#1. A new edition of The Best Of WWE will be available

The Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc's Most Hellacious Matches graphic

A new compilation will be coming to both over-the-top streaming services this weekend. The next episode of The Best Of WWE will be available on demand beginning on Friday, October 28th.

The newest entry in the series is titled The Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc's Most Hellacious Matches. The special is scheduled to run for about two hours and forty-five minutes. World Wrestling Entertainment has released an official synopsis for the special which you can check out below:

"Hulk Hogan, Cactus Jack, Johnny Gargano and others Superstars of past and present face off in hellacious Halloween Havoc showdowns such as the Texas Death Match, Sumo Monster Truck Match and Devil's Playground Match."

Halloween Havoc was initially a pay-per-view extravaganza for WCW but has since been adopted by the NXT brand.

The upcoming special will feature the likes of Johnny Gargano, Cactus Jack, Hulk Hogan, Candice LeRae, The Giant, and Io Shirai. The bizarre Sumo Monster Truck Match from the 1995 Halloween Havoc event will be included.

