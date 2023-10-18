New tag team to form featuring Dominik Mysterio? - 4 ways Lexis King (aka Brian Pillman Jr.) could debut at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Lexis King is all WWE. For those unaware, King is best known as Brian Pillman Jr., a star who once graced both Major League Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling rings. He recently made the jump to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Fans weren't sure what to expect with the second-generation star joining the biggest wrestling promotion, but they quickly discovered he had a massive chip on his shoulder. Instead of being proud of his legendary father, he appears bitter and verbally assaults the late wrestling star.

He went as far as to denounce the Brian Pillman name, instead choosing the moniker Lexis King. He intends to forge his career as his own man, beginning next week on NXT Halloween Havoc.

Details are scarce on what to expect from the former MLW Tag Team Champion, but he will debut in some shape or form next Tuesday. This article will look at a handful of career options for King upon his impending arrival.

#4. He could unite with Dominik Mysterio

The direction of Lexis King trashing his late father was surprising to most of the WWE Universe. While people never know what happens behind closed doors, it was natural to assume he was proud of his legendary dad.

The WWE Universe quickly discovered that the notion of pride in his lineage couldn't be further from the truth. Interestingly, this is similar to another star in World Wrestling Entertainment: Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom has outwardly expressed disdain towards his Hall of Famer father.

Given their similarities, Lexis and Dominik could meet on NXT next week. From there, the pair may form a bond over their family issues. This could lead to the two challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

#3. Lexis King could have a squash match in his WWE debut

The most basic way a superstar can debut is with vignettes and quick, easy wins. Pro wrestling promoters have utilized this strategy for decades, and WWE continues to use the same approach for one simple reason: it works.

The vignettes for Lexis King have already proven to be successful. Many fans already believe that the former Dynamite star is being used better in WWE after just a handful of weeks than he ever was by Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling.

He may battle an enhancement talent and defeat them to keep up the momentum. King may then cut a promo on the locker room, the fans, or his late father to further establish his character.

#2. He could call out Ilja Dragunov

The top star on WWE NXT is up for debate. Main roster superstars such as Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley certainly have the buzz of the wrestling world in their favor. Still, it could be argued that an NXT-only superstar is the face of the brand.

The face of the brand is Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon won the NXT Championship from Carmelo Hayes at No Mercy, which means he is on top of the world in terms of male superstars. Naturally, that puts a target on his back.

Upon King's official WWE NXT debut, he may put Ilja Dragunov on notice. Lexis likely wants to ascend the ranks and win the top prize on the brand, which is currently held by the Russian star. Would calling out a star of Ilja's level so soon be risky? While it most likely would be a mistake, it could be successful.

#1. King could help Blair Davenport and form a unique tandem

This upcoming edition of NXT and the following week's show will be Halloween Havoc 2023. The event will feature some of the top stars on the brand battling it out in major matches, with Shotzi and Scarlett serving as the hosts.

The infamous Spin The Wheel Make The Deal stipulation has returned for several bouts, including Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport. Their heated rivalry will potentially culminate with a Lights Out Match.

An unexpected but interesting twist could see Lexis King aid Blair Davenport, helping the former NXT UK star pick up a major win. Both bitter WWE stars have a bone to pick with others, so their miserable personalities may mesh surprisingly well together. From there, they could make for an unstoppable duo.

