"Tony Khan and AEW ruined him," "Shawn Michaels will make him a star" - WWE Universe reacts to 30-year-old star's current run

Tony Khan's AEW saw several stars leave the promotion and join WWE over the past few years. Recently, fans were excited about Lexis King (aka Brian Pillman Jr.), who cut a passionate promo on the developmental brand ahead of his eventual in-ring debut.

Earlier this year, fans saw Jade Cargill leave AEW and join the promotion to change the landscape of the women's division. In 2022, Cody Rhodes did the exact same thing when he left the promotion and returned to the company, where he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Recently, another AEW star made his jump to the Stamford-based promotion, and that is Brian Pillman Jr. On the latest episode of NXT, Pillman received a new name and cut a stellar promo. The WWE Universe is excited to see Lexis King after a disastrous run with All Elite Wrestling.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The WWE Universe has reacted positively to King's arrival on the developmental brand. It will be interesting to see when the second-generation star makes his in-ring debut for the promotion.

What did Brian Pillman Jr., aka Lexis King, do in AEW before joining WWE?

In 2019, Brian Pillman Jr. first appeared for All Elite Wrestling. During the Pandemic Era, Pillman moved to AEW after MLW was temporarily closed due to the ongoing global pandemic.

After working as an enhancement talent for a while on Dark and Elevation, he teamed up with Griff Garrison and Julia Hart, where they eventually became the popular tag team, Varsity Blondes.

In 2021, he signed a deal with the company as a full-time performer, but the company failed to use them. The team often lost or jobbed out to other teams in the division.

After a short feud with The House of Black, Julia Hart turned on Pillman and Garrison before she joined the heinous stable. Meanwhile, Pillman and Garrison lost the rights to use the name Varsity.

Pillman went on a hiatus after losing to Tony Neese and Josh Woods, who became the Varsity Athletes. His contract ended with AEW earlier this year, and he had a tryout with WWE.

Brian Pillman Jr. is currently assigned to NXT and received a new name under WWE. It will be interesting to see what the company does with the second-generation star in the coming weeks and months.

