New Tribal Chief, The Rock's next ally - 4 Ways Jacob Fatu can make his first WWE WrestleMania memorable

Jacob Fatu debuted with WWE last year and has already made an impact. He aligned with Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline but has not been on the same page with the veteran in recent weeks on SmackDown.

The Samoan Werewolf will likely be competing in his first WrestleMania next month in Las Vegas, Nevada. The veteran has made several enemies during his time in the company and could be featured in a prominent role at The Show of Shows.

Listed below are four ways Jacob Fatu can make his first WrestleMania memorable.

#4. Jacob Fatu could prove he is the true monster in WWE at WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu demolished Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this year but lost the match via disqualification because he refused to stop attacking the veteran. Braun Strowman and Jimmy Uso defeated Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match this past Friday night on SmackDown.

After the match, Fatu cut a backstage promo, and it was revealed that he would be facing Strowman this Friday on SmackDown once again. The two stars could extend their rivalry to WWE WrestleMania 41 next month, and Fatu could defeat Strowman to prove he is the true monster in the company.

#3. He could turn babyface and help Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently in a rivalry with both CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Punk eliminated both stars during the Men's Royal Rumble match, and Rollins attacked Reigns moments later. Rollins hit Reigns with a Stomp on the steel steps, and The Head of the Table missed several weeks before his return last week on RAW.

Reigns, Rollins, and Punk are scheduled for a promo this Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Jacob Fatu could be unhappy with Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline and may decide to help Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41. The former MLW star could help Reigns win his match next month and potentially form an alliance with the 39-year-old.

#2. Jacob Fatu could defeat Solo Sikoa to become the new leader of The Bloodline

Jacob Fatu has been a loyal soldier for Solo Sikoa since joining The Bloodline last year. However, Solo Sikoa failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes and came up short in a Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns earlier this year.

There have been rumors that Sikoa and Fatu may be facing each other in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. The 32-year-old could defeat Sikoa at WrestleMania and become the new Tribal Chief of The Bloodline as a result of the victory.

#1. Jacob Fatu could join The Rock's faction

The Rock is on WWE's board of directors and is a very powerful figure in the company. He managed to do the unthinkable recently and got John Cena to turn heel. Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. The Cenation Leader sold his soul to The Rock following the victory at the PLE earlier this month and scolded wrestling fans during his promo this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Jacob Fatu likely feels like he has reached his potential as a member of Solo Sikoa's faction and may be growing tired of his leadership. Fatu could secretly approach The Rock in the coming weeks and inform The Final Boss that he would be willing to interfere in the match at WrestleMania to help Cena become champion. In exchange, The Rock would then ensure that Fatu was placed on a path to success as a member of his faction alongside John Cena and Travis Scott.

