New unique titles to be introduced, major character changes - 5 directions for Riddick Moss & Emma following the WWE Draft

A major change could be on the horizon for Madcap Moss, and it's one that the WWE Universe has been clamoring for ever since Triple H took control of the company's creative direction last summer.

Rumors were circulating that WWE planned to keep Madcap Moss off television until post-draft, potentially with the idea of giving him a refresh. Additionally, it was stated that the Madcap name would be dropped in favor of his old ringname Riddick, with the change already made internally.

Then later in the day, World Wrestling Entertainment's public roster page officially changed his name back to Riddick Moss. With Madcap gone, things could be looking up for both Moss and his real-life girlfriend and on-screen partner, Emma.

With his old name back and Emma by his side, the big question is, what comes next? What will Emma and Riddick Moss do on whatever brand they end up landing on following the upcoming draft?

Below are five potential directions for Riddick Moss & Emma following the WWE Draft.

#5. They could be repackaged with a brand-new gimmick



Riddick Moss has had an interesting career in WWE. He never truly took off on NXT, although his tag team with Tino Sabbatelli was gaining some steam. He then joined the main roster, spending much of his time in the 24/7 title division before becoming the goofy Madcap Moss character.

Meanwhile, Emma started as a bit of a dorky character, briefly transitioning into Emmalina, and eventually figured out her role in the "All About Me" era. She rejoined WWE last fall, although she hasn't had much character development in the time since.

Neither have much of an established persona, but that could change post-draft. Whichever brand they're on could begin airing vignettes showing off their personalities and motivations, thus establishing who they are and what their goals are. They may even give both of them a more over-the-top character, perhaps tapping into Riddick's athletic history.

#4. The pair could go full heel

As noted, Emma's career took off as a bubbly babyface who later became "evil" Emma. Since returning to the company, however, she's been a babyface. Moss spent most of his tenure as a heel, only turning face last year.

While they're both talented, fans haven't quite taken to them as babyfaces. While this may be due to how they've been presented, it might be easier for the pair to stir animosity in the fans instead of earning their praise. A heel turn may be on the horizon.

The duo may already be planting the seeds for a turn. In a segment following Moss' loss to Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the two blamed the audience. Could that have been the start of a proper heel run coming post-draft?

#3. They could remain together while targeting individual goals



Riddick Moss and Emma seem to be stuck together like glue. If one has a match, the other is seemingly always ringside. If one is being interviewed backstage, the other is almost always by their side. That could continue, even if the focus is more on their solo careers moving forward.

Both stars could potentially pursue championship gold. Emma is yet to hold a title in WWE and would undoubtedly like to capture the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, or even the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Meanwhile, Moss' only taste of gold was the 24/7 Championship. He would clearly love to capture either the Intercontinental Championship or the United States Championship. Who knows, he could even attempt to win the new World Heavyweight Championship introduced by Triple H. Regardless, they could focus on their individual careers while remaining a unit.

#2. Riddick Moss & Emma could split up



The old-time way of thinking was that wrestling and relationships don't mix. WWE Superstars and territory stars believed that keeping their families away from wrestling was best for their relationships and that dating co-workers could be disastrous.

While that was once the way most wrestlers thought, those times are long gone. There are more wrestling relationships in WWE, NXT, and even across other promotions than ever before. Still, not all relationships work on-screen or off.

Riddick Moss and Emma may be happy together off-screen, but there's a chance they'll split up on-screen. This could either be done in the draft or as some kind of story with soap opera-like drama. Regardless, they may end up going their separate ways.

#1. They could introduce brand-new WWE Mixed Tag Team Titles

The Mixed Match Challenge was an exciting tournament in WWE that was held several years ago. The multi-season run aired on Facebook and later on the WWE Network. It featured a handful of teams comprised of one man and one woman, each battling it out in a tournament.

While the fun series no longer exists, it did show an appetite from fans for mixed tag team matches. Even though intergender wrestling was kept to a minimum, seeing the different personalities working together was a lot of fun. Given the interest, WWE may choose to make an entire division for it.

The promotion has a lot of real-life couples, along with stables and pairings of both men and women together. Emma and Riddick Moss are a perfect example. The two could go on to become the first-ever Mixed Tag Team Champions, potentially battling the likes of Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, and even Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

