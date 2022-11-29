New United States Champion Austin Theory turns down title challenge despite major insult

Austin Theory turned down the challenge for the United States Championship despite the challenger saying exactly what the star had told him not to say. Seth Rollins might have found Theory's sore spot but could not use it to goad him into a match on RAW this week.

Theory got a major win over Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. He had tried to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Rollins only weeks before and failed, suffering one of the biggest setbacks of his career.

However, the win at Survivor Series more than made up for it. The new United States Champion made his way out to send a message on WWE RAW.

"Who's the kid now? All of you wanted to hold me down. You wanted to be the nail in the coffin of the end of my career," he said.

He added that he would no longer be called a "kid" and that he was done hearing about how a lousy cash-in had ruined his career. With his win, he changed everything.

Austin Theory said that he was no longer the "next big" anything but that he had arrived and would be dominant. He said he knew everyone had a problem with him because of jealousy because everyone wanted to be him.

However, before he could elaborate, Seth Rollins interrupted him. He said that Monday nights belonged to him.

The Visionary also congratulated Austin Theory but called him a 'kid.' He asked Theory if that made him want to fight him, but the new United States Champion turned it down and said that he would fight him only on his own time and that he was not Rollins' kid.

Despite Rollins breaking the only rule Austin Theory had set, he didn't accept the challenge, but the feud between them is clearly far from over.

What were your thoughts on this segment? Sound off in the comments below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes