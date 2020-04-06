New WWE Champion crowned at WrestleMania 36 Night Two

The WWE Championship reign of Brock Lesnar has finally come to an end.

The Beast Incarnate might not have expected such a dominating performance from his opponent.

WrestleMania 36

Night Two of WrestleMania 36 featured four championship defenses with one of them being the battle between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre for the WWE title. In the main event of the night, McIntyre locked horns with The Beast Incarnate and the match was a back-and-forth affair from the very beginning.

Although Drew shocked Lesnar with a Claymore Kick, the WWE Champion turned the match around by hitting The Scottish Psychopath with two German Suplexes and three consecutive F5s. Those weren't enough to keep McIntyre down and he bounced back by delivering two more Claymore Kicks to Lesnar and pinning him for the win.

WrestleMania 36 concluded with Drew McIntyre celebrating as the brand new WWE Champion.

WWE WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar entered this year's Royal Rumble match as the WWE Champion. He eliminated 13 other Superstars from the match but eventually, The Scottish Psychopath got the better of him. McIntyre not only eliminated Lesnar but also went on the win the 30-man match. Courtesy of winning the Royal Rumble, Drew earned the opportunity to fight for a world title of his choice at the Grandest Stage of Them All and he chose to collide with Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate and his advocate Paul Heyman didn't expect such a dominating performance from The Scottish Psychopath but Drew McIntyre proved them wrong. He is now the brand new WWE Champion and it will be interesting to see how Lesnar and Heyman react to this title change.