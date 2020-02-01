New WWE Intercontinental Champion crowned on SmackDown

The WWE Intercontinental title

Tonight's special Super SmackDown episode featured a WWE Intercontinental Championship match which saw Shinsuke Nakamura defend his title against Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men defeated Nakamura to become the new Intercontinental Champion and also marks Strowman winning his first singles championship in the company.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has been after Nakamura's IC title for the past couple of weeks and whenever he got close to usurping The King of Strong Style from his throne, his attempt was thwarted by Nakamura's mouthpiece Sami Zayn and their newest ally Cesaro by underhanded means.

Sami Zayn and Cesaro accompanied Nakamura to the ring for tonight's match as well and as expected caused interference during the match. However, The Swiss Superman and Zayn's distraction proved to be Nakamura's undoing because when the referee stopped Cesaro, it made Nakamura lose his focus and allowed Strowman to nail him with the running powerslam.

Strowman then followed it up with a cover and got the pin over Nakamura, who had been Intercontinental champion for 201 days, to become the new champion.

What's next for The Monster Among Men?

Braun Strowman has been a RAW Tag Team Champion on two different occasions but has never won a major singles title in WWE until now. It remains to be seen if Strowman will have a monstrous reign with the Intercontinental title.