New WWE World Heavyweight Championship could bring 56-year-old legend out of retirement for the first time in almost a decade

WWE's newly announced World Heavyweight Championship could inspire a 56-year-old retired legend to return to the ring.

During last night's episode of RAW, Triple H made a huge announcement that changed the landscape of the company. The Game introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship and noted that the title will be on whichever brand Roman Reigns is not drafted to. Triple H stated that a World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at the Night of Champions premium live event on May 27th in Saudi Arabia.

A wrestling fan suggested that John Bradshaw Layfield (aka JBL) should come out of retirement and go after the World Heavyweight Championship, and the Hall of Famer responded, "I'm in." JBL last competed in the 2014 Royal Rumble match and his last singles match was a loss in 21 seconds to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XXV.

The 56-year-old could return for one final run in the company. JBL would make an insufferable World Heavyweight Champion, and the superstar that takes the title away from the Hall of Famer would instantly become popular. The veteran can still cut a promo with the best of them and could return to help the next generation of stars following the WWE Draft.

JBL recently abandoned a WWE Superstar

Baron Corbin brought in John Bradshaw Layfield as his manager in an effort to help change his fortunes, but it backfired.

Bradshaw managed Corbin briefly before deciding to kick him to the curb. The 56-year-old referred to Baron as the "modern-day wrestling god" when he partnered with him, but then claimed the 38-year-old caused fans to change the channel.

The former WWE Champion claimed that Corbin was damaging his Hall of Fame legacy and left him behind on the February 6, 2023 episode of RAW.

JBL could be unsatisfied with his latest run with the company and could decide to return to go after the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be fascinating to see which superstar captures the title next month at WWE Night of Champions.

Who would you like to see win the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes