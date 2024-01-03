New Year's resolutions for The Game: 4 ways Triple H can improve WWE in 2024

2023 was one of the most successful years in WWE's illustrious history. The promotion set multiple attendance, viewership, and financial records due to its on-screen product being arguably the hottest it has been in decades. Credit goes to not only all the world-class performers putting their bodies on the line night after night but also to Triple H and the creative team.

The Game has revitalized the product in many people's eyes since taking over, and the success of his first full year at the helm backs this up. However, for all his great work, there is still more to do because the product is not perfect. After ending 2023 on a high and kicking off 2024 with a memorable RAW Day 1, how can The Cerebral Assassin take the company to even greater heights?

Here are four ways Triple H can Improve WWE in 2024

#4: Better utilization of "forgotten" WWE Superstars should be high on Triple H's to-do list

One of the main criticisms of Triple H's booking philosophy in WWE has been his use of "forgotten" superstars. The Game's creative regime is more focused on long-term storytelling than Vince McMahon's, something many fans have praised. It gives featured performers more time and material with which to form a connection with the crowd, giving them a better chance of "getting over."

However, for the stars not featured in the running storylines at a given time, the wait for a creative direction can be a long one. Performers like Odyssey Jones and Dexter Lumis have been missing from television for nearly a year, not even getting the occasional one-off match appearance afforded to the likes of Cedric Alexander. All these performers need to receive a platform to prove their worth in 2024.

#3: Fixing the tag team situation could be one of Triple H's biggest gifts to the WWE Universe in 2024

For all of the business that has picked up in WWE since Triple H took over, the tag team division has been inconsistent under his guidance. The men's division has had many bright spots but ultimately taken a backseat to its champions' singles feuds. The women's division has bounced back admirably from the limbo it was thrust into by Sasha Banks and Naomi's departures but feels lukewarm at best.

Should The Game be able to uplift these two divisions to the level of, say, the Intercontinental Title scene, 2024 may be an even better year for fans. There is no lack of talented teams, with DIY, Imperium, The Street Profits, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, and Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae raring to go.

The solution could be as easy as splitting the undisputed men's titles or featuring the women's championships higher up the card. Will The King of Kings figure it out?

#2: Triple H could hugely strengthen the WWE roster in 2024

The current WWE roster is arguably the most stacked it has been in years. The main event scene is extremely strong, with stars such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley in red-hot form. Further down the card, Gunther, The Miz, Chad Gable, Chelsea Green, Austin Theory, and Dominik Mysterio, among others, provide an excellent supporting cast.

Additionally, the next generation is showing great promise in NXT, which is experiencing its strongest viewership in years.

However, even the best rosters can always be improved with the right acquisitions. Stars outside the company, like MJF, Mercedes Mone, Guilia, Kazuchika Okada, and Matt Cardona, could potentially be available in 2024. These performers would make excellent additions to any locker room. The King Of Kings bringing them to his company would be a boost to the promotion's already booming business.

Will we see any of them get the famous Triple H finger-point by the end of the year? Only time will tell.

#1: Triple H must crown WWE's "uncrowned champions" in 2024

One of the best results of WWE's renewed popularity since Triple H took over creative duties has been the rise of multiple new top stars. Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and LA Knight, as well as several others, have made the leap from mid-card acts to top attractions, while main event stars like Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have had great career resurgences.

Fans are desperate to see these stars rewarded for their respective success with title wins in 2024. Will Knight be the man to dethrone Logan Paul as the United States Champion? Will Uso, Zayn, or McIntyre each be a World Heavyweight Champion at least once before the year ends? Will Chad Gable dethrone Gunther? Will Damian Priest ever get that successful cash-in?

The Cerebral Assassin has quite the balancing act on his hands if he is to capitalize on all of these stars' momentum!