Newly crowned champion to lose WWE title after facing shocking betrayal from a legend? Exploring the potential

Ever since Triple H took control of WWE's creative regime, several deserving talents have gotten an opportunity to shine. One such star is Zelina Vega, who recently became the new Women's United States Champion on SmackDown. However, the newly crowned champion might soon lose her coveted title to a legendary star.

Alexa Bliss could beat Zelina Vega to become the next Women's United States Champion. The Five Feet of Fury made her WWE return on last night's SmackDown, where she teamed up with Vega to take on Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Although they were on the same page, it might be a matter of time before Bliss set her sights on the championship.

Zelina Vega and Alexa Bliss may continue to work together on SmackDown for a while. Just when everything would look fine, Little Miss Bliss could turn her back on the champion, challenging Vega for the coveted title. Such an angle could lead to a blockbuster feud between them, with Alexa eventually winning the Women's United States Championship.

It has been a long time since Bliss held a gold. Becoming a champion could revive her character and put her in the spotlight once again. Moreover, fans have been clamoring to see Alexa Bliss as a heel. So, this could be a move that would breathe new life into the women's division. Besides, Zelina Vega losing to a veteran like The Goddess wouldn't affect her much.

However, it is just speculation at the moment, and only time will tell if WWE is planning a feud between Alexa Bliss and Zelia Vega on SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss to form an alliance with Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown?

Alexa Bliss set the internet in a frenzy following her homecoming last night, but she was not the only one who returned. Charlotte Flair also made her comeback last night, marking her first appearance since WrestleMania 41. But what raised eyebrows was the fact that WWE teased an alliance between the two stars.

As The Queen was making her way out of the arena, Alexa confronted her with a sinister smile. She asked Flair if they could have a chat, indicating that the creative team is planning something involving the two.

However, it is very unlikely to happen at the moment. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are two of the biggest stars in the company right now. The Queen is portraying an 'arrogant persona' on screen that thrives on her own. It leaves little to no room for a potential alliance.

On the other hand, putting Alexa in a tag team with Charlotte will be pointless, as both women are already established names. Hence, the chances of it happening are very low. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for both stars.

