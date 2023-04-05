Newly-crowned top champion, beloved babyface - 5 possible feuds for Logan Paul following WWE WrestleMania 39

Is Logan Paul's time with WWE coming to an end? For now, the social media megastar's future in World Wrestling Entertainment isn't clear. Logan's contract with the company is said to have expired on April 1st and it isn't yet known if he actually signed a new deal.

While there are rumors that Logan is sticking around, for now, nothing is confirmed. Regardless, Paul is extremely gifted in pro wrestling and has a natural ability that few others, even when seasoned, can replicate. He should stick around pro wrestling on a regular basis.

If WWE and professional wrestling is Logan's calling, there's no reason to leave it behind. Beyond that, thanks to only wrestling in a handful of matches so far, there are many dream rivalries The Maverick could participate in.

This article will take a look at a handful of potential feuds for Logan Paul if he decides to stick around in WWE and sign a new contract. This includes bouts with legends, an athletic marvel, and some of the top stars in the industry.

Below are five possible feuds for Logan Paul following WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Logan Paul wants to wrestle John Cena

John Cena is a 16-time world champion and one of the greatest stars in WWE history. He was the face of World Wrestling Entertainment for around a decade before later finding success in Hollywood.

The big-time movie star was in the opening bout of WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday. He battled United States Champion Austin Theory but ultimately came up short.

While both Logan and John are part-time stars at best, they're two major names outside of pro wrestling. The two battling would bring a lot of attention to the company, and Logan has allegedly tried to get the match to happen. It could be a major feud to come in the future.

#4. Cody Rhodes would have a great rivalry with Logan

Cody Rhodes is the son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes. He rose to prominence in World Wrestling Entertainment but felt he couldn't get past a certain glass ceiling, so he left to recreate himself on the indies. He returned to the company last year.

The talented Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and battled Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE WrestleMania Sunday. Much to his dismay, and to the dismay of fans all over, he lost the bout.

While Cody's loss was unfortunate, he's still extremely popular with the audience. His popularity could be capitalized on by having him and Logan feud. The fans would unquestionably support The American Nightmare and they'd put on a banger of a match together.

#3. Ricochet & Logan Paul had a great spot in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match

logan paul and ricochet are CRAZY LMAO #royalrumble

Ricochet is one of the most impressive athletes in WWE history. He has incredible agility & grace, but he also gets it done in the ring. Ricochet is a former Intercontinental, United States, & North American Champion.

The exciting high-flyer was part of a WrestleMania Showcase Match on Saturday. He and Braun Strowman battled The Street Profits, The Viking Raiders, and Alpha Academy. While Braun & Ricochet came up short, they certainly impressed.

Logan and Ricochet have a bit of history together. Both stars were part of the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and they had a show-stealing spot which can be seen in the video above. The viral video alone has made fans want to see them clash. Plus, Logan can defeat Ricochet, helping add to his credibility.

#2. Sami Zayn is the most popular star in WWE

Sami Zayn went from Honorary Uce to beloved babyface star

Sami Zayn is one the most popular superstars in all of WWE. He's held numerous titles since joining World Wrestling Entertainment, including both the NXT Championship and the Intercontinental Title.

The Canadian star recently teamed up with Kevin Owens to battle The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. The two stars managed to dethrone Jimmy & Jey Uso, ending the longest tag team title reign in the company's history.

Zayn and Logan Paul have history together as the two shared segments prior to The Maverick officially signing with WWE. Given how much more popular Sami is now and how despised Logan is, the two could make magic together if they were to compete in a bout and have a full-on rivalry.

#1. Brock Lesnar could be a dangerous threat to Logan Paul

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant champions in WWE history. He's a force to be reckoned with, having ruled over both World Wrestling Entertainment and the UFC, winning heavyweight titles in both companies.

The Beast recently competed at WWE WrestleMania 39 where he defeated Omos in a clash of behemoths. He then appeared on Monday Night RAW where he turned heel and viciously attacked Cody Rhodes.

While Logan Paul does not have the credentials to match Brock, he is a former amateur boxer and a talented amateur wrestler. More importantly, both men are well known outside of wrestling circles. A feud between the two could be money.

