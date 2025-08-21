A popular star has made it clear that there was little to no chance he would ever find a spot in the coveted WWE Hall of Fame. In a recent interview, yesteryear star Spike Dudley made a brutally honest admission, saying he didn't have the kind of career that would warrant him a place in the Hall of Fame.

Dudley spent four years in the global juggernaut from 2001 to 2005. Though he never broke out as a singles star, he had a respectable run in the company, where he won the Hardcore Title seven times and the European, Cruiserweight, and Tag Team Titles once each. Spike Dudley left the wrestling business altogether to pursue a career in finance in 2015 before returning for a one-off match in 2023.

In a recent chat on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Spike Dudley frankly stated that he doesn't think he had any chance of finding a place in the WWE Hall of Fame. He explained that he didn't think he had the body of work that could result in such an honor.

"I have no idea, and don’t really care. That’s not for me to decide. I mean, my body of work, probably not," Dudley said.

Ex-WWE star Spike Dudley on why he chose to retire

Elsewhere in the chat, Spike Dudley detailed that it was after an injury he suffered during a match with ECW great Sabu that made him question his career. The former WWE star stated that he chose to step back from wrestling and focus on fatherhood, as he didn't want to put himself through physical danger again.

"My wife was a few months pregnant with our first daughter... And I was working for 2CW in Syracuse, New York... And they use me a lot at that company, but they booked me in a match against Sabu again... And I got my arm sliced... And I got home at like, four or five in the morning... I fell asleep, and I woke up at like, nine the next morning, and I start to peel the tape off, and blood just starts gushing. And I was like, 'Honey, I think we got to go to the emergency room.' But, then, that was the moment where I realized, 'Okay, I’m going to be a father. I can’t be doing this crazy stuff anymore,' because physically, that’s what I did, was take bumps."

Spike Dudley's on-screen brother from WWE, D-Von Dudley, is also close to retiring, with his last match slated to go down at TNA Bound for Glory 2025.

