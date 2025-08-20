Former WWE Tag Team Champion officially confirms he's done with wrestling

Many wrestlers listen to their instincts before calling it quits. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Spike Dudley made up his mind over a decade ago and has stayed true to his word to some extent. He recently addressed his wrestling future.

Ad

Spike Dudley paved the way for smaller wrestlers in the business. He became famous for his fearlessness and ability to take nasty bumps in and out of the ring.

He was a household name in ECW, where he joined The Dudley Boyz and helped get them over before WWE came knocking on his door in 2001. He managed to replicate the same success under the Stamford-based promotion, becoming a seven-time Hardcore Champion, European Champion, Cruiserweight Champion, and Tag Team Champion alongside Taz. After leaving the company in 2005, he went on to wrestle for TNA and the independent circuit.

Ad

Trending

He retired from full-time competition in 2010, but continued to wrestle sporadically over the years, with his last match taking place in 2023.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

Speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Spike Dudley was asked about his current relationship with wrestling. The 55-year-old said he doesn't have one, confirming he has no plans to get back in the ring.

"I don’t really have one. When it’s time to get out, it was time to get out."

Ad

Dudley also went into detail to explain when he realized it was time for him to walk away from the business.

"My wife was a few months pregnant with our first daughter… And I was working for 2CW in Syracuse, New York… And they use me a lot at that company, but they booked me in a match against Sabu again… And I got my arm sliced... And I got home at like, four or five in the morning… I fell asleep, and I woke up at like, nine the next morning, and I start to peel the tape off, and blood just starts gushing. And I was like, Honey, I think we got to go to the emergency room. But then that was the moment where I realized, okay, I’m going to be a father. I can’t be doing this crazy stuff anymore, because physically, that’s what I did, was take bumps. And no matter how indestructible we all think we are, you hit a wall where you cannot do that anymore.” [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Ad

You can check out the full interview below:

Ad

Will Spike Dudley get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

During the conversation, Spike Dudley mentioned that he was unsure about getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as it's not up to him.

"I have no idea, and don’t really care. That’s not for me to decide. I mean, my body of work, probably not.”

The Giant Killer currently works as a financial planner. Will he take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame someday? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More