10-time WWE champion could align with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman to create a new Dangerous Alliance, says Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins shocked the world at WrestleMania 41 Night One. However, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley thinks it's the beginning of a new Dangerous Alliance, and Becky Lynch could join her husband down the line.

Paul Heyman has created different versions of the Dangerous Alliance, especially in WCW and ECW. However, this could start the same faction in the Stamford-based promotion, with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker as the founding members under The Wiseman's guidance.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley commented on Becky Lynch's heel turn from Monday Night RAW and raised the possibility of the seven-time Women's Champion, former NXT Women's Champion, and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion joining the new Dangerous Alliance alongside her husband, similar to how Medusa joined the faction in WCW.

"Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, decided to have a change of heart last night. You might be seeing a modern-day Dangerous Alliance," Dudley said. (From 02:58 to 03:10)

Moreover, the Hall of Famer said if Big Time Becks does join the faction, the heel turn would make more sense compared to her turn from 2021 under the old regime.

"Here's the positive about the potential: we don't know if Becky Lynch just turned heel on her own and will never be aligned or associated with Seth Rollins or Paul Heyman. But it's a much better idea than when they turned Becky Lynch heel back in the day (From 04:04 to 04:35)

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins made a statement on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41

RAW after WrestleMania is not an ordinary show, as major twists and turns occur, which change the landscape heading into a new season. This year's Monday Night RAW was no different, as the management had a few surprises in store.

Earlier in the night, Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. In the end, Lyra accidentally took out The Man and lost when Morgan pinned her.

After the match, Big Time Becks made a statement as she brutalized her former tag team partner. Meanwhile, in the show's main event, Bron Breakker aligned himself with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

The villainous duo systematically took out CM Punk and Roman Reigns, who tried to stop them but failed. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

