A Hall of Famer has urged WWE to have a beloved star join John Cena and The Rock's heel alliance ahead of WrestleMania 41 next month. In a recent episode of his podcast, Kevin Nash stated that Randy Orton is the perfect name to align with The Leader of Cenation and The Final Boss as we inch closer to Mania.

Cena's heel turn left the wrestling world shocked as nobody had imagined he would embrace the dark side during his final year in the business. Alongside The Rock, the two are expected to deliver a ride for the ages as WrestleMania 41 approaches.

In a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash explained that he wasn't pleased with Travis Scott appearing with John Cena and The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025. He added that WWE needs to pair someone formidable alongside the two megastars and suggested Randy Orton could be the right pick.

“Have Randy Orton join Cena and Rock. It would be a copycat now, but if you packaged…I don’t think Travis Scott is the right guy to be out there as the third. You would have to have somebody come back, like if you could get [Steve] Austin or ‘Taker, if they had a year left in them, then you could get that…you know what I mean? Then it’s a different era. It’s none of the new guys. But we’ve all timed out. I think Randy looks amazing right now," Nash said. (H/T - Fightful)

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with John Cena and Cody Rhodes' segment on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't hold back from slamming the interaction between John Cena and Cody Rhodes from the Monday Night Show.

Russo feels the WWE Champion should have shown more aggression and possibly even come to blows with The Leader of The Cenation.

"What would Austin do? Guys, let's not forget. The last time Cody saw Cena, he kicked him square in the nuts. And Cody's gonna go out there and have a conversation with him? And Cody's gonna get over on him by saying he's a whiny b*tch. No bro, he kicked you in the balls and you did nothing. He kicked you in the balls and he was standing in front of you and the best you could do was call him a whiny b*tch. Again, I say this all the time put Austin in that spot. Can you imagine what would happen?"

It remains to be seen how things pan out as John Cena and Cody Rhodes have also been announced for next Monday's episode of RAW from Glasgow.

