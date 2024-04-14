10-time WWE champion reveals Stephanie McMahon's reaction to him admitting his infatuation with her

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently revealed Stephanie McMahon's reaction to him saying he was 'infatuated' with her.

The 51-year-old legend and The Billion Dollar worked with each other for several years in the Stamford-based company. During an episode of WWE Ride Along, Dudley stated that he was 'infatuated' with the former Chairwoman. He again admitted the same in an interview with the Average Blokes Show, revealing that he thought Stephanie was everything he would think a woman should be.

In a recent interview with Gabby AF, the wrestling legend disclosed Stephanie's reaction to his comments.

"I'm a big fan of Stephanie. I gotta be careful what I say about Stephanie. Last time, I said I was infatuated with her when I should have used the word, not infatuated, I should have used admire. And the people went crazy, 'Oh, D-Von is in love with Stephanie. Did you hear that Triple H? Oh my God!'"

The 10-time WWE champion added:

"I texted Stephanie. I said: 'Stephanie...' She started laughing. She goes: 'D-Von, I know.' She was like: 'They took a word and just ran with it.' But she's like: 'You ain't gotta tell me. I know you're infatuated with me. Everybody's infatuated with me.' But she was joking, you know. Yeah, she was joking. You know, we have a laugh. Stephanie is funny like that." [36:44 - 37:20]

Stephanie McMahon recently returned to WWE

After assuming the position of Chairwoman and Co-CEO in 2022 following Vince McMahon's initial retirement, Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE in January 2023 upon her father's comeback as Executive Chairman.

A few months after Vince's second departure amid being sued by a former employee for alleged sex trafficking and sexual assault, The Billion Dollar Princess returned to the Stamford-based company. She attended the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony ahead of WrestleMania XL. Stephanie also kicked off Night Two of The Show of Shows.

While Stephanie reportedly did not officially return to the company as an employee, her husband, Chief Content Officer Triple H, expressed his happiness to see her return after struggling with doubt and lack of confidence. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman predicted that The Billion Dollar Princess will soon make her official WWE comeback.

