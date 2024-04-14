Major star returning to WWE after recent appearance with Triple H during WrestleMania weekend is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman believes Stephanie McMahon will officially return to WWE to assume a new role.

The Billion Dollar Princess worked for nearly three decades in the Stamford-based promotion, during which she assumed several roles backstage besides being an on-screen talent. However, the former Chairwoman and Co-CEO resigned in January 2023 after her father, Vince McMahon, returned as Executive Chairman.

Vince left WWE again earlier this year amid being sued by a former employee for alleged sex trafficking and sexual assault. Last week, Stephanie surprisingly returned after nearly a year of absence to attend the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony. She also surprised the WWE Universe by kicking off Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

While Stephanie reportedly has not yet returned to the company in an official capacity, Coachman predicted on Behind The Turnbuckle podcast that she has lived and breathed the business and expected her to assume a new role in WWE soon.

"People need to understand the difference between Stephanie and Shane [McMahon]. Shane, I don't think ever lived, breathed, and ate the business. He was just really good at it. And he loved being around it but he walked away many times when you [Tommy Carlucci] and I were there. And then he'd come back and then he'd leave. Stephanie never did that. She was always there. She took a bigger role, a bigger role, a bigger role, and she wanted this to be her legacy. And now it feels like to me, as we move forward into the Triple H era, that now she is, at least, I would assume she's gonna be back and taking on some type of role," he said. [24:26 - 24:59]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

Coachman thinks Stephanie McMahon sent a subtle message to Ex-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

With Stephanie McMahon sitting beside her husband, Triple H, at the Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony, Paul Heyman praised The Game, and also claimed he would forever be a "Paul Levesque guy." He had several words of adulation for Stephanie as well.

On Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Jonathan Coachman claimed The Billion Dollar Princess making a surprise appearance on WWE television and being present at her husband's side while he takes charge of the new era of WWE, was a subtle message to her father, Vince McMahon.

"When Stephanie sat there next to Triple H, with Triple H getting his flowers, I thought that was a very clear message to her father that I'm not you and you're not going to make me and my brother Shane, who's been out of the business for several years, run away because... She quit like a year ago, Tommy? And to me, that was the more powerful statement than what Paul Heyman did. It was Stephanie sitting there. And when we haven't seen her for a year and you picked that night to come back, didn't you think that was calculated?" Coachman wondered.

Following her appearance at the Show of Shows last Sunday, Triple H addressed his wife's comeback during the WrestleMania XL press conference, revealing that he was happy with her return.

He also posted a photo with Stephanie backstage on his Instagram with a one-word caption, "forever." Hence, it seems The Game would welcome the potential re-signing of The Billion Dollar Princess with the Stamford-based promotion.

Were you happy to see Stephanie McMahon at WWE WrestleMania XL? Hit the Discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.