Stephanie McMahon sent a subtle and "shocking" message to her father Vince McMahon at a recent WWE event, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman believes Stephanie McMahon's return to WWE sent a subtle message to her father, Vince McMahon.

The former Chairwoman and Co-CEO announced her resignation in January 2023 after her father, Vince McMahon, came out of retirement to become the company's Executive Chairman. After over a year of absence, The Billion Dollar Princess surprisingly appeared alongside her husband, Chief Content Officer Triple H, at the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Stephanie also kicked off Night Two of WrestleMania XL, claiming the event was the one she was most proud of because it was the first of the new "Paul Levesque Era."

On the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Jonathan Coachman addressed Stephanie's return while discussing Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame speech. He claimed The Billion Dollar Princess sitting next to Triple H while The Wiseman stated that he was a "Paul Levesque guy" was a message to her father.

"When he [Paul Heyman] said 'Paul Levesque guy,' who was sitting next to Paul Levesque aka Triple H in the front row? [Stephanie McMahon.] That shocked me," he said. [17:15 - 17:27]

The former WWE star added Stephanie appearing back on WWE programming was a clear and calculated message to Vince McMahon.

"And when Stephanie sat there next to Triple H, with Triple H getting his flowers, I thought that was a very clear message to her father that I'm not you and you're not going to make me and my brother Shane, who's been out of the business for several years, run away because she quit like a year ago, Tommy. And to me, that was the more powerful statement than what Paul Heyman did. It was Stephanie sitting there. And when we haven't seen her for a year and you picked that night to come back, didn't you think that was calculated?" [From 19:19 to 19:54]

Coachman also addressed Stephanie kicking off Night Two of WrestleMania, claiming it was the "biggest middle finger to her father she ever could have done."

What did Triple H say about Stephanie McMahon's WWE comeback?

During his WWE Hall of Fame speech, Paul Heyman acknowledged Stephanie McMahon's presence, praising her and stating that he wishes his daughter would become half the woman The Billion Dollar Princess is.

Meanwhile, Triple H also commented on his wife's return during the WrestleMania Sunday press conference, revealing that she struggled with doubt and lack of confidence ahead of her comeback.

"So great to have her [Stephanie] back home, right? I get her home all the time but like to have her back here, to see the doubt leave her by being here for the last few days, to see her confidence come back, and to know that this is her home. All of you, all of us, all of this business, it's her home. And as much as anybody on the planet, she belongs here and, hopefully, she knows that now. So, happy to have her back," he said.

According to recent reports, Stephanie McMahon has not officially returned to the Stamford-based company as an employee despite her appearance at WrestleMania. It would be interesting to see if the former Women's Champion will rejoin WWE in an executive role in the upcoming months.

