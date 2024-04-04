10-time WWE champion will challenge Roman Reigns if Cody Rhodes loses major title match at WrestleMania, predicts legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Jey Uso would be the next challenger to Roman Reigns if Cody Rhodes failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare earned his shot at Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. The two superstars will now square off in the main event of Night Two of this year's 'Mania. If Rhodes loses, he will never get another title match against the Leader of The Bloodline.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray addressed who would be next in line for a shot at Reigns' Championship if Rhodes failed to end The Tribal Chief's historic reign. The wrestling legend picked 10-time Tag Team Champion Jey Uso.

"[If Cody loses, who's the person to go after Roman? Who's next?] Jey. And if you really look at it, if you really look at the heart of the story, the heart of the story is Jey and Roman," he said. [1:09 - 1:21]

Jey Uso will face his brother at WWE WrestleMania XL

While Roman Reigns will compete twice at WrestleMania, Jey Uso is set to square off against his brother, Jimmy Uso, for the first time at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

On a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan suggested that Jey and Jimmy's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, should return to play a role in his sons' match at WrestleMania XL.

"Kishi should show up for that Jimmy and Jey match in my opinion. That'd be awesome," he said.

Last Monday, Jimmy interfered in the RAW main event match between Seth Rollins and Solo Sikoa. However, Jey rushed to help The Visionary and brawled with his twin brother.

Who do you think will win the brother vs. brother match at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

