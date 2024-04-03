WWE legend returning to play role in huge WrestleMania match (not Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns) must happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi must return at WrestleMania 40 to play a role in the match between his sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

After Jimmy betrayed his twin brother last year at SummerSlam by costing him his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns, Jey superkicked him and left The Bloodline. He also left SmackDown and moved to RAW. Nevertheless, Jimmy reignited his feud with his twin brother earlier this year. The two will now go head-to-head at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan expressed his desire to see The Usos' father return for the match.

"Kishi should show up for that Jimmy and Jey match in my opinion. That'd be awesome," he said. [From 46:22 to 46:29]

Check out the video below:

Rikishi has one concern about his sons' match ahead of WWE WrestleMania

The Hall of Famer has expressed his excitement to see his sons, Jimmy and Jey, clash for the first time at WrestleMania XL. However, Rikishi has one concern heading into the Show of Shows.

Speaking on his Rikishi Off The Top podcast, the wrestling legend said that he hopes the company does not "mess with the boys' time." Meanwhile, he urged his sons to take every opportunity given to them time-wise.

"This is an opportunity that will live on for a lifetime, and I think it's important that [Jimmy and Jey Uso] go out there and take every single opportunity that's given to them time-wise. Because we know, as far as with WrestleMania, in my mind, I'm hoping that they don't mess with the boys' time because everybody tries to get in. That's a no-no. If you're on before me and I know that you got 10 minutes and this is the biggest show on Earth and your a** go out there and go 13 minutes, now you done plugged into my three minutes. Things like that kinda came to my mind," he said.

While Rikishi's return for this sons' match would be logical, many fans and experts have also suggested the Hall of Famer could get involved in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns if it gets contested under Bloodline Rules. It would be interesting to see if the 58-year-old legend will play a role in The Showcase of the Immortals.

Do you want to see Rikishi come back at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE