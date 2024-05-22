10-time WWE champion will eventually return to The Bloodline, believes Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently mentioned that Jey Uso would eventually go back to The Bloodline down the line following his singles run. At SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy Uso cost his twin brother the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.

Following that, The YEET Master parted ways with The Bloodline and has been on a solo run on Monday Night RAW ever since. This week on the flagship show, the former Tag Team Champion faced Gunther in the semifinal of the King of the Ring tournament. The Ring General secured a dominant victory over Main Event Jey to punch his ticket to the KOTR finals.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray and co-host, Dave LaGreca, discussed the battle between The YEET Master and Gunther on RAW. The veteran shared that he was not surprised by the ten-time champion's loss to The Ring General. The veteran also speculated that WWE's long-term plan for Jey Uso might be to eventually reunite him with The Bloodline.

"I'm not surprised that Jey Uso is not in the finals. I think, as well, as things have been going for Jey, I think the eventual plans are back into The Bloodline, back next to his brother, back where he should be. He's had a hell of a nice little run so far," Bully Ray said. [3:33 - 3:53]

Check out the full video below:

Real-life Bloodline member opens up about potentially signing with WWE or AEW

The son of legendary Umaga and Roman Reigns' first cousin, Zilla Fatu, recently addressed his future in the industry. He is currently a part of Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion.

Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm on Muscle Memory, Fatu was asked about potentially joining his cousins in the Stamford-based promotion or signing a deal with AEW in the future.

"Yes, sir! That's [WWE] where the family started. That's where the family's at. So I want a piece of the pie. But the little PS note on the side it's like just has to make sense, like, with AEW [or] just with any promotion it just has to make sense, and if WWE, you know, if it makes sense to have me, which I feel like it does because I was born into it and I and I know that I'm made to do this without even knowing, it's just beautiful because we don't know like we just don't know," he said.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Main Event Jey will again join forces with Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns to reunite as the original Bloodline.