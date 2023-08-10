10-time WWE Tag Team Champions are set to reunite for the first time in nearly seven years

WWE has created and brought in several memorable characters under Vince McMahon's regime which spans over three decades in the world of professional wrestling. Today, it was announced that Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) will reunite with D-Von Dudley for the first time in nearly seven years, in IMPACT Wrestling.

The Dudley Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in the world of professional wrestling from the mid-'90s to 2010s. After leaving WWE, Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley traveled the world and added more gold to their resumes while working with NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Over the past few years, Bully Ray has remained a singles star while working on the independent circuit. Meanwhile, D-Von hasn't wrestled since 2016, and worked as a producer for WWE in the past. Today, it was announced that the two are going to reunite for IMPACT Wrestling's 1000th show. Check it out:

"BREAKING: As announced on @BustedOpenRadio, Team 3D (@bullyray5150 and @TestifyDVon) reunite for the first time in 7 years at #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!"

The Dudley Boyz's last premium live event match was at WWE SummerSlam 2016

In 2015, Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley returned to WWE for a final run with the company. The returning duo immediately interrupted The New Day and went after the Tag Team Championships.

After failing to beat The New Day, Ray and D-Von worked alongside Rhyno and Tommy Dreamer to feud with the League of Nations and The New Wyatt Family on Monday Night RAW.

The Dudley Boyz competed at the Grandest Stage of Them All in Dallas and lost to The Usos. In their final months on Monday Night RAW, they turned heel after years and faced new tag teams such as Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley completed their one year with the company when they faced the team of Sami Zayn and Neville at the Biggest Party of the Summer in a losing effort. This was their last PLE tag team match for the company.

What are your thoughts on The Dudley Boyz reunion? Sound off in the comments section below.

