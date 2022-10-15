"It's cool to have him back" - 10-year veteran comments on working with Triple H again in WWE

Former WWE United States Champion Happy Corbin recently opened up on what it's like to work with Triple H again.

Before arriving on the main roster, The Mayor of Jackpot City was a part of the black-and-gold era of NXT under the ring name Baron Corbin. He signed with the company in 2012 and trained at the WWE Performance Center.

Speaking on the Johnny Dare Morning Show, Happy Corbin shared that he's excited to work with Triple H again. He added that he was especially pleased since The Game helped develop his 'lone wolf' character in WWE NXT.

"He's a guy who, when I came into NXT, he was a guy who really grabbed onto me and helped develop me and create who I was. My first entrance, he brought that whole motorcycle vibe, that drudgy rock music where I walked in and I had spotlights over my head. That was all his vision. It's cool to have him back because he has now kind of taken what I've been doing and going, 'How do we put more edge back on you? How do we make you a little more badass again?' That feels good to have that," said Corbin. [H/T Fightful]

MJF has teased a potential partnership with WWE's Happy Corbin

The Salt of the Earth and the former WWE United States Champion are both regarded as two of the best heels in the wrestling business today. They always remain in character whether they're on TV or doing interviews, and they enjoy getting on the fans' nerves.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling show, MJF shared that he would love to form an alliance with Happy Corbin and teased that it could happen soon.

"I feel one day somehow me and him will share a ring together. I think maybe even tag, who's to say? Will that time be coming up soon shortly who's to say?" MJF said.

Both wrestlers have interacted with each other on social media and have a camaraderie in real life. It'll be interesting to see whether MJF gets his wish of forming a partnership with Happy Corbin.

