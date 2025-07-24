10 years after his last WWE match, megastar announces he will never wrestle full-time

Pro wrestling is not everyone's cup of tea, but a famous actor defied the odds when he stepped inside the WWE ring for the first time nearly a decade ago. Stephen Amell has recently addressed his future in pro wrestling.

The Arrow star is someone who laid the groundwork for many celebrity wrestlers in WWE today, like Bad Bunny and Jelly Roll, to name a few. For those unaware, Stephen Amell wrestled in WWE when he joined forces with PAC (fka Neville) to beat Stardust (aka Cody Rhodes) and King Barrett in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2015.

He then showed up in ROH a few years later, teaming up with the Bullet Club to continue his winning run. In 2018, he wrestled his first singles match in a losing effort against Christopher Daniels at All In, which paved the way for the formation of All Elite Wrestling.

That would be his last match, as he has since stayed away from any physicality in the ring. During a recent appearance at Comic-Con Midlands, Stephen Amell said he would be open to lacing up his wrestling boots again if the right opportunity presents itself.

“I think my wife will k*ll me. I’m serious. You know, if the right thing came along. Um, yeah, for sure, but hasn’t happened quite yet.”

The 44-year-old megastar made it clear that he would never wrestle full-time due to its grueling lifestyle.

“Yeah, very much so. I mean, most of those guys — you walk away from the business at some point, but you know, most of the time, by the time these guys do walk away, like, they’ll have to have a neck surgery or a back surgery or shoulders replaced or hips replaced or knees replaced. It’s a grueling, grueling lifestyle. Yeah, it for sure is. Yeah. Not for me. Yeah. Once every 10 years. I don’t want to mess with this money maker.” (H/T - SEScoops)

You can check out full Q&A below:

With WWE SummerSlam fast approaching, could The Arrow star make a one-off appearance at the Biggest Party of the Summer? Only time will tell.

