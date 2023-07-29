42-year-old megastar who last wrestled in WWE eight years ago is open to in-ring return

Over the years, many celebrities have graced the WWE ring and added another layer of excitement to its product.

Stephen Amell, who's also been an avid wrestling fan, is among those celebs who fulfilled their dream of competing in the squared circle. He partnered with the former Neville (aka PAC) to defeat the tandem of Stardust and King Barrett at SummerSlam 2015.

Since then, he has made several sporadic appearances outside the WWE setting. The 42-year-old wrestled for ROH in 2017 and then competed in his first singles match against Christopher Daniels at All In the following year. It's been almost five years since he last laced up his wrestling boots (not counting Jack Spade from Heels), and fans have been pondering whether a potential return is on the cards for the Canadian actor.

In an interview with WrestleRant, Stephen Amell stated that he's open to the idea of returning to the ring:

"Yeah, you know. No because when I did it previously, so three matches. So there’s one in 2015 at SummerSlam, there’s a Ring of Honor show, which I believe was in late 2017 or early 2018, which was really cool. Then there was the All In show. I’m proud of those matches, obviously, but I will say that I can no ring cardio whatsoever. I was in the middle of shooting ‘Arrow’, I wasn’t really doing any cardio, so I blew up all there times, even though two of them are tag matches," Amell said.

The Arrow star added:

"But I would just say that the past couple years on the show, before, I’m trying to learn how to do a Coast-to-Coast or how to do an enziguri, or how to springboard. I was faking it. We were coming up with sequences, like, ‘Can Cody set you up for a suplex, and can you roll over his back and land on your feet?’ Yeah, I can do that. ‘Okay, let’s do that.’ Whereas now, I actually understand a little bit better the psychology, how to pace yourself in the ring, all these things.” [H/T - PWMania]

Stephen Amell has high praise for WWE part-timers

Social media personality Logan Paul and famous music rapper Bad Bunny have made waves by successfully venturing into pro wrestling. WWE has brought these men as the special attraction for WrestleMania in recent years.

Stephen Amell has nothing but positive things to say about both stars and how they've inspired him lately to get back in the ring:

“Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have taken the quote-on-quote celebrity appearances, they’ve taken what I tried to build on, and they’ve taken it like eight levels higher. So I’m very competitive, so now I’ve gotta come back.”

Stephen Amell is hopeful of entering the Celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, which currently has 13 members. The Arrow star believes he's only one WrestleMania match away from achieving that feat.

Do you think Stephen Amell deserves to be in the Hall of Fame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

