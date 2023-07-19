Who is Stephen Amell? All you need to know about his history with Cody Rhodes!

Cody Rhodes has shared the ring with many wrestlers in his decade-long career and one particular celebrity. Stephen Amell and the RAW star began their relationship in 2015 and continued even after The American Nightmare left WWE the following year.

For those unaware, Stephen Amell is a Canadian actor best known for his role as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in CW's Arrow series based on DC Comics. His most recent and current project is the wrestling drama series Heels, wherein he portrays Jack Spade. As evident, he has more similarities with Cody Rhodes than one may think. However, the history between both of them runs way longer.

Stardust and Amell had their first encounter on May 25, 2015, on RAW, but nothing physical occurred. In August, Neville was successful against King Barrett in their one-on-one match. However, Stardust ruined the former superstar's moment and attacked him immediately.

Rhodes went over to Amell at ringside and pushed him. The actor did not take this likely and jumped over the barricade and ring before barraging Cody with a fury of punches. This set up a match between Stardust and Barrett vs. Stephen and Neville.

Neville and Amell won the tag team match at that year's Biggest Party of the Summer. Still, that was not the end of the story between Cody and Stephen.

Stephen Amell followed Cody Rhodes after departing WWE in 2016

Stephen Amell also wrestled outside WWE

The American Nightmare departed the Stamford-based promotion a year after the SummerSlam match mentioned above. He then ventured into different promotions. This time around, the former foes became allies.

Amell returned to the ring in 2017 at ROH. He teamed up with Cody, who was part of The Bullet Club then, alongside The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. They won the five-on-four team against The Addiction, Flip Gordon, and Scorpio Sky.

The Canadian actor had his first singles match at All In in 2018 in a losing effort against Christopher Daniels. When Cody Rhodes was in AEW, Amell accompanied the wrestler in his entrance against MJF in 2020.

Stephen Amell will be involved in another Cody Rhodes project in WWE

It was recently announced that Peacock will release a documentary on July 31 regarding the former AEW star. It will be titled American Nightmare: Cody Rhodes. Many stars are expected to be featured in the documentary. One of them will be the 42-year-old actor, who will narrate it.

It's fortunate that despite starting as foes, Rhodes and Amell have got along and are now good friends. It remains to be seen when the duo will share the ring again.