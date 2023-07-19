Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks set to be part of WWE show - Reports

AEW's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are going to be involved in a new WWE show.

Peacock is set to release a new documentary on Cody Rhodes called American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes. The new documentary will premiere on Peacock on July 31 and will cover his journey after leaving WWE in 2016 and his eventual return to the company.

Popular AEW stars Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are also set to be involved with the show as, according to Cody himself, they approved footage from their popular Youtube show Being the Elite to be included in Cody's documentary.

Fightful was on the red carpet for the documentary and had a chance to catch up with The American Nightmare. They asked Cody Rhodes about his relationship with The Young Bucks, and Cody replied without hesitation that he speaks to them fairly regularly.

He also mentioned that without The Young Bucks approving footage from BTE, the documentary wouldn't have happened. He concluded by saying that he is bonded for life with the Bucks and Kenny Omega.

This comes after there had been rumors regarding the relationship between Cody and The Elite since they did not share the screen together for a major part of Cody's AEW career. But it now looks like Cody has squashed those rumors.

Kenny Omega hit back at critics of his dangerous bump at Forbidden Door

At this year's AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, Kenny Omega had one of the best matches of the year when he faced off against Will Ospreay. However, one moment from the match became the focal point for fans and pundits after the event was over.

During the bout, Ospreay hit a Tiger Driver '91 on Omega. However, in what seemed like a botch, Ospreay planted Omega squarely on his neck. Since then, both men have stated that it wasn't a botch and the move was intentional. The bump has received widespread criticism for being too dangerous.

Kenny Omega addressed this in his recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he stated that his critics should not tell him how to wrestle.

“Don’t tell me not to wrestle the way I know how to wrestle,” says Omega. “Is there a risk? Was there a risk when Mike Tyson was fighting within inches of space between another championship-level boxer throwing power punches? Of course. But Tyson was confident in his abilities, and he knew he was the best. So don’t tell Mike Tyson how to box, and don’t tell Tyson Smith how to wrestle. You aren’t even close to being qualified. Just shut the f**k up.” [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

