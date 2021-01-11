"100%" - Mandy Rose on former Divas Champion being a future WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose wholeheartedly agrees that fellow Superstar Natalya is WWE Hall of Fame-bound in the future.

Mandy Rose recently posted a picture on her official Twitter handle, soon after she completed a training session with Natalya, Dana Brooke, and Liv Morgan.

The post garnered a response from Scott Fishman of TV Insider, who stated that Natalya would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame somewhere down the line. Not only for her contributions as a pro-wrestler but for also helping her peers in a backstage capacity.

Mandy was in complete agreement with the statement about Natalya, judging by her response to Fishman's tweet. Check it out below:

Mandy Rose is just one in a long list of Superstars Natalya has worked with

Natalya is an in-ring veteran who has been a WWE mainstay for around 13 years at this point. She never achieved the success that many of her peers did over the years.

However, she has managed to hold her own throughout her stint as a WWE Superstar. Natalya is a former WWE Divas Champion, as well as a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Here is Natalya talking candidly about the Divas Revolution back in 2015.

Advertisement

"It's awesome that the Divas are finally getting their chance to showcase their talent. All of our Divas on the main roster and NXT just wanted a chance to show what they could do. If you have the talent, why not back it up? It's really cool to see Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch getting this opportunity, and of course I would love to be a part of it."

Looking at how long Natalya has been around in WWE, it isn't surprising in the least that she has faced and worked closely with a wide variety of talents over the years.

Natalya has worked with former WWE Superstars Beth Phoenix, Michelle McCool, AJ Lee, and Kaitlyn. She has also wrestled almost every female Superstar from the current generation, including Mandy Rose.

Natalya has done enough to warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction in the future, and it's certainly going to be a deserved one. What are your thoughts on Natalya's WWE career? Do you share Mandy Rose's sentiments?