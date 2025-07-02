11 days after John Cena's iconic pipebomb, released former WWE World Champion referenced AGAIN

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was referenced again tonight. He was previously name-dropped during John Cena's pipe bomb promo on SmackDown.

Ad

Nic Nemeth wrestled in WWE for several years under the name Dolph Ziggler. During his time with the Stamford-based promotion, he accomplished almost everything possible, including becoming a World Champion. He was released from WWE in 2023 and has since become a regular feature on TNA Wrestling.

On the June 20, 2025, episode of SmackDown, John Cena cut his own version of the pipebomb on CM Punk. During this promo, he namedropped Claudio Castagnoli, Matt Cardona, and Nic Nemeth. This came as a bit of a surprise since WWE barely acknowledges wrestlers outside the company by anything other than their WWE name.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on NXT, Myles Borne faced off against Lexis King in a singles match. During the bout, Borne hit King with a Zig Zag. This caught everyone's attention since the Zig Zag was Nic Nemeth's signature move in WWE. Additionally, he used the move as his finisher, too. This is also the second time in 11 days that the star has been referenced on WWE TV.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Myles Borne will continue to use the Zig Zag in future matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action