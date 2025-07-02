11 days after John Cena's iconic pipebomb, released former WWE World Champion referenced AGAIN

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was referenced again tonight. He was previously name-dropped during John Cena's pipe bomb promo on SmackDown.
Nic Nemeth wrestled in WWE for several years under the name Dolph Ziggler. During his time with the Stamford-based promotion, he accomplished almost everything possible, including becoming a World Champion. He was released from WWE in 2023 and has since become a regular feature on TNA Wrestling.
On the June 20, 2025, episode of SmackDown, John Cena cut his own version of the pipebomb on CM Punk. During this promo, he namedropped Claudio Castagnoli, Matt Cardona, and Nic Nemeth. This came as a bit of a surprise since WWE barely acknowledges wrestlers outside the company by anything other than their WWE name.
Tonight on NXT, Myles Borne faced off against Lexis King in a singles match. During the bout, Borne hit King with a Zig Zag. This caught everyone's attention since the Zig Zag was Nic Nemeth's signature move in WWE. Additionally, he used the move as his finisher, too. This is also the second time in 11 days that the star has been referenced on WWE TV.
It will be interesting to see if Myles Borne will continue to use the Zig Zag in future matches.
