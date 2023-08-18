11-time WWE Champion addresses next step after he retires

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently talked about life after he retires from professional wrestling.

The Rated-R Superstar was forced to retire in 2011 after a serious neck injury. He, however, made a comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble to one of the biggest ovations in history. However, his time may once again be up as he recently revealed that his upcoming bout against Sheamus on SmackDown will be his "last match" under the current contract.

In an interview with ET Canada, Edge talked about how he's thinking about life after retirement. He said that he had been thinking about it but not a lot.

"I've put some thought into [retirement] but not a lot."

He joked about how he has a contract with his wife, Beth Phoenix, as she'll have to help him in this transition. He also talked about the role of their kids as they'll be taking care of the pyro.

"Every time I walk into the room, the music needs to hit and there needs to [be] at least sparklers." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE legend Edge previously stated that he wants to wrestle till 2024

The Rated-R Superstar had earlier said that he would want to wrestle for one more year.

On an episode of IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul in April this year, Edge revealed that he would possibly be wrestling for one more year at the highest level.

"I think at most I might have another year in me, to be able to do at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang and I gotta get in with Austin Theory, who’s 25. He wasn’t born when I had my first match for WWE; you know what I mean? I want to be sitting on my mountain and watching you guys do your thing and just going, ‘Man, good for them.'" [ WrestleZone ]

The Hall of Famer has had one of the most illustrious careers in WWE history. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the multi-time champion.

